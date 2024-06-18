After becoming the first Punjabi singer to perform at Coachella, Diljit Dosanjh has become a global phenomenon. The popular Punjabi singer and actor is set to make his debut on the hit late-night talk show – ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.’ Ahead of his debut, he has been sharing snippets from behind the scenes.
Recently, Diljit Dosanjh shared a video from the backstage of ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.’ He was spotted in a white printed sweatshirt that he had paired with a pair of black pants and a red turban. He stood next to the logo of the show with folded hands and mentioned that he just completed the sound check. After the sound check as the show started rolling, he shared a series of fun BTS videos with host Jimmy Fallon. For his appearance on the show, Dosanjh opted for a white short-sleeved kurta that he paired with a black vest and a white crisply pleated turban. He shared a cool video where he swapped gloves with Fallon. In another video, he was seen giving a Punjabi crash course to the host.
Ahead of his debut, here are some important details about Diljit Dosanjh’s appearance on ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.’
What To Expect From Diljit Dosanjh on ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon’?
As reported by the media, fans can expect a lot of fun banter between Diljit Dosanjh and Jimmy Fallon. He might be seen teaching the comedian some Punjabi catchphrases. He will also be seen performing a medley of his songs from ‘Born To Shine’ to ‘GOAT.’
Who Are The Other Guests On The Diljit Dosanjh Episode Of ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon’?
Apart from the singer, celebrities like Eddie Murphy and Matty Matheson will also be a part of the show.
Where To Watch Diljit Dosanjh on ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon’?
Fans can watch the show on NBC in the United States. Indian fans can catch the episode on Comedy Central India.
When To Watch Diljit Dosanjh on ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon’?
The episode will air on July 18.