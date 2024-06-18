Art & Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh On 'The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon': Where To Watch, When To Watch, Read All Details Inside

Diljit Dosanjh will be seen on 'The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.' Here's all the details that you need to know about the episode.

Instagram
Diljit Dosanjh on 'The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

After becoming the first Punjabi singer to perform at Coachella, Diljit Dosanjh has become a global phenomenon. The popular Punjabi singer and actor is set to make his debut on the hit late-night talk show – ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.’ Ahead of his debut, he has been sharing snippets from behind the scenes.

Recently, Diljit Dosanjh shared a video from the backstage of ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.’ He was spotted in a white printed sweatshirt that he had paired with a pair of black pants and a red turban. He stood next to the logo of the show with folded hands and mentioned that he just completed the sound check. After the sound check as the show started rolling, he shared a series of fun BTS videos with host Jimmy Fallon. For his appearance on the show, Dosanjh opted for a white short-sleeved kurta that he paired with a black vest and a white crisply pleated turban. He shared a cool video where he swapped gloves with Fallon. In another video, he was seen giving a Punjabi crash course to the host.

Ahead of his debut, here are some important details about Diljit Dosanjh’s appearance on ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.’

What To Expect From Diljit Dosanjh on ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon’?

As reported by the media, fans can expect a lot of fun banter between Diljit Dosanjh and Jimmy Fallon. He might be seen teaching the comedian some Punjabi catchphrases. He will also be seen performing a medley of his songs from ‘Born To Shine’ to ‘GOAT.’

Who Are The Other Guests On The Diljit Dosanjh Episode Of ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon’?

Apart from the singer, celebrities like Eddie Murphy and Matty Matheson will also be a part of the show.

Where To Watch Diljit Dosanjh on ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon’?

Fans can watch the show on NBC in the United States. Indian fans can catch the episode on Comedy Central India.

When To Watch Diljit Dosanjh on ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon’?

The episode will air on July 18.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 18 LIVE: SC Notice To Centre Over NEET; Curfew In Odisha Town
  2. NEET-UG Row: Supreme Court Issues Notice To Centre, NTA Over Paper Leak Allegations
  3. Kanchanjunga Express Accident: Repair Work On, Train Services Hit On Affected Tracks, Death Toll Unclear | Latest
  4. Odisha: Curfew Imposed, Internet Suspended In Balasore After Violent Clash Breaks Out
  5. Behind Amazon’s Never-Ending Customer Discounts Lies The Exploitation Of Its Workers
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: 'Biggest Punjabi Star On Planet' Diljit Dosanjh Changes 'GOAT' Lyrics For Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show Debut
  2. Shatrughan Sinha To Not Be A Part Of Sonakshi Sinha's Wedding? Here's What Pahlaj Nihalani Has To Say About The Rumours
  3. Alka Yagnik Diagnosed With Rare Sensory Hearing Loss; Sonu Nigam, Ila Arun And Others Wish Speedy Recovery
  4. Did Bride-To-Be Sonakshi Sinha Have A Secret Bachelorette Party With Huma Qureshi And Friends? See Pics
  5. Shenaz Treasury On Her Bollywood Debut With 'Ishq Vishk' In 2003: Surprisingly, It Didn’t Change My Career
Sports News
  1. Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi Trains Ahead Of Canada Tie - In Pics
  2. Today World Sports News Live: Neeraj Chopra In Action At Paavo Nurmi Games; Boston Celtics Crowned NBA 2023-24 NBA Champions
  3. Bangladesh Super 8s Live Streaming, T20 World Cup: When And Where To Watch - Complete Guide
  4. NBA Finals, Game 5: Boston Celtics Win 18th NBA Championship - In Pics
  5. UEFA Euro 2024: Who's Playing Who In Today's European C'ship Group Games
World News
  1. Watch: 'Biggest Punjabi Star On Planet' Diljit Dosanjh Changes 'GOAT' Lyrics For Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show Debut
  2. South Korea Military Fires Warning Shots After North Korean Troops Intrude For 2nd Time This Month
  3. Thailand: Former PM Indicted On Charge Of Defaming Monarchy
  4. India's Stored Nuclear Warheads More Than Pak, Some Countries Have Nukes On 'High Op Alert': Report
  5. Pannun Murder Plot: Czech Republic Shares Video Of Accused Nikhil Gupta's Extradition To US Amid Him Pleading 'Not Guilty'
Latest Stories
  1. Over 33,000 Fully Grown Trees Under Threat In UP As Ministry Approves Kanwar Route Project
  2. As Climate Change Makes Heatwaves More Extreme, Who Faces The Brunt Of It?
  3. India's Stored Nuclear Warheads More Than Pak, Some Countries Have Nukes On 'High Op Alert': Report
  4. EVM Row: Police Books Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Potnis Amid 'Fraud' Allegations Against Elected MP Waikar
  5. Modi In Varanasi Today In First Visit Since LS Poll Win, To Release PM-KISAN Instalment
  6. Breaking News June 18 LIVE: SC Notice To Centre Over NEET; Curfew In Odisha Town
  7. Avika Gor Reveals She Was Sexually Harassed By A Bodyguard In Kazakhstan: If I Had The Courage To Turn Around And Give It
  8. Today World Sports News Live: Neeraj Chopra In Action At Paavo Nurmi Games; Boston Celtics Crowned NBA 2023-24 NBA Champions