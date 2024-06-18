Recently, Diljit Dosanjh shared a video from the backstage of ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.’ He was spotted in a white printed sweatshirt that he had paired with a pair of black pants and a red turban. He stood next to the logo of the show with folded hands and mentioned that he just completed the sound check. After the sound check as the show started rolling, he shared a series of fun BTS videos with host Jimmy Fallon. For his appearance on the show, Dosanjh opted for a white short-sleeved kurta that he paired with a black vest and a white crisply pleated turban. He shared a cool video where he swapped gloves with Fallon. In another video, he was seen giving a Punjabi crash course to the host.