Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh On 'Jogi': Important That A Story Is Said In A Credible Yet Sensitive Manner

Actor Diljit Dosanjh, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Jogi', has talked about working with Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra for the movie. He says it is important that a story is said in a credible yet sensitive manner.

Diljit Dosanjh in Jogi trailer
Diljit Dosanjh in Jogi trailer Youtube

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Sep 2022 3:49 pm

Actor Diljit Dosanjh, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Jogi', has talked about working with Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra for the movie. He says it is important that a story is said in a credible yet sensitive manner.

'Jogi' is set in the capital of India, Delhi in 1984. It charts a story of three friends who unite to save hundreds in their town. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kumud Mishra, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Hiten Tejwani and Amyra Dasturi in the lead roles.

In the film, Diljit is the protagonist Jogi who advocates for brotherhood, unity and courage to fight against all odds and go the extra mile to protect his loved ones.

Discussing his experience working with Ali and Himanshu, Diljit said: "Working with Ali Bha Ji and Himanshu Bha ji on this project was very collaborative. As a team they are always in sync and for an Artiste it's relieving when the process of making is enjoyable. It is important that a story is said in a credible yet sensitive manner and I am glad that Ali Bha ji & Himanshu Bha ji understand this. I wish audiences like our work."

'Jogi' is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar. The film is headlined by Diljit Dosanjh, Kumud Mishra, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Hiten Tejwani and Amyra Dastur. Jogi will premiere exclusively on Netflix on September 16.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Diljit Dosanjh Jogi Ali Abbas Zafar Himanshu Mehra Kumud Mishra Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub Hiten Tejwani Amyra Dasturi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Medical Education Regulator NMC Vague On Indian Students With Foreign Degrees, Giving Agents A Free Run

Medical Education Regulator NMC Vague On Indian Students With Foreign Degrees, Giving Agents A Free Run

Lewandowski Faces Bayern In Champions League

Lewandowski Faces Bayern In Champions League