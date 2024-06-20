In a conversation with Radio Nasha, Farah Khan revealed why Shah Rukh Khan was apprehensive to play the role of Rahul in ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.’ Farah mentioned that Shah Rukh did not want to play the role of a college kid in the Karan Johar directorial because he felt that he was ‘too old’ to play the role. However, Farah wanted to make a young film with Shah Rukh because of his performance in the movie. She said, “After ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, I just wanted to make a young film. Shah Rukh ne mar mar ke ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ kiya, he used to say I am too old to play this college boy and he was 30 at that time!”