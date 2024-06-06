Farah Khan Unspools Memories Of The Cinema Where She Watched Her First Film

Talking about Farah, she has choreographed more than a hundred songs in over 80 films since she joined the industry. She has even won a National Film Award for Best Choreography for the song 'Idhar Chala Main Udhar Chala' from the 2003 film 'Koi… Mil Gaya' starring Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta. She transitioned to making films in 2004, with 'Main Hoon Na' starring Shahrukh Khan and Sushmita Sen. She then went on to make 'Om Shanti Om' in 2007.