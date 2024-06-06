Art & Entertainment

Farah Khan Unspools Memories Of The Cinema Where She Watched Her First Film

Filmmaker-Choreographer Farah Khan shared a video of the historic Lido cinema hall and expressed how she saw her first film and spent her childhood.

Farah Khan
Farah Khan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Filmmaker-Choreographer Farah Khan shared a video of the historic Lido cinema hall and expressed how she saw her first film and spent her childhood.

Farah took to her Instagram stories, where she re-posted a video of Lido Cinema in Juhu, which has undergone a makeover. The video showcases the wall murals featuring iconic stars such as Dev Anand and Raj Kapoor among others. Farah couldn’t believe it was the same theatre where she watched her maiden film.

Farah Khan on Instagram Stories
Farah Khan on Instagram Stories Photo: Instagram
info_icon

She wrote: “Can’t believe this is Lido cinema… Saw my first film there.. N spent my childhood here (sic).” The largest movie theatre chain in India, PVR INOX, renovated Mumbai's Lido Cinema into a dynamic area while preserving its historic beauty.

Talking about Farah, she has choreographed more than a hundred songs in over 80 films since she joined the industry. She has even won a National Film Award for Best Choreography for the song 'Idhar Chala Main Udhar Chala' from the 2003 film 'Koi… Mil Gaya' starring Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta. She transitioned to making films in 2004, with 'Main Hoon Na' starring Shahrukh Khan and Sushmita Sen. She then went on to make 'Om Shanti Om' in 2007.

Farah then tried her hands on comedy with 'Tees Maar Khan' in 2010, which received a lukewarm response at the box office. In 2014, she made 'Happy New Year' with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. It was in 2012 when Farah made her acting debut alongside Boman Irani in 'Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi', directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s sister Bela Bhansali.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Assam Flood Condition Improves; Nearly 1.3 Lakh Still Hit
  2. AAP-Cong Alliance Only For LS Polls, No Tie-Up For Delhi Assembly Polls Yet: AAP Leader Gopal Rai
  3. 2023 Parliament Security Breach: Delhi LG Gives Nod To Prosecute 6 Accused Under UAPA
  4. Mumbai: Residents Pelt Stones At Civic Staff, Cops During Anti-Encroachment Drive; Several Injured
  5. Public Has Taught BJP A Lesson In Lok Sabha Polls: Akhilesh Yadav
Entertainment News
  1. Watching Sathyaraj On ‘Munjya’ Set Was Like An Acting Class For Sharvari Wagh
  2. David Dhawan Shares Daughter-In-Law Natasha Dalal, Newborn Grand-Daughter's Health Updates
  3. Randeep Hooda Says He Made ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ To Let World Know Of India Beyond Gandhi
  4. Cinematic Pride Experience: 5 Titles That You Need To Binge-Watch This Pride Month
  5. Jake Gyllenhaal Reveals Being Legally Blind Has Been ‘Advantageous’ To His Acting Career
Sports News
  1. United States Vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup: Mohammad Rizwan Dismissed; PAK Go One Down In Dallas
  2. IND Vs KUW, FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers Live Updates: Sunil Chhetri Retires As India Play Out A Goalless Draw Against Kuwait
  3. Boston Celtics Vs Dallas Mavericks, NBA Finals Live Streaming: Full Schedule, When, Where To Watch - All Details
  4. NBA: Los Angeles Lakers To Move In For Dan Hurley As New Head Coach – Reports
  5. United States Vs Pakistan Toss Update, T20 World Cup: PAK Bat First In Dallas- Check Playing XIs
World News
  1. '4 Corpses, 1 Skeleton, 11,000kg waste': What Nepal Army Removed From Mt Everest During Cleanliness Drive
  2. Around 80 Migrants Rescued In English Channel After Making Risky Crossing From France In Small Boat
  3. At Least 6 People Die When A School Bus Plunges Into A River In Northwest Syria
  4. Sri Lanka's Parliament Passes New Electricity Law
  5. 'France Will Never Forget': Emmanuel Macron At D-Day Celebrations; Biden, Zelenskyy Present, Russia Snubbed Of Invite
Latest Stories
  1. As BJP Breaches More Gateways To The South, What Next For Regional Parties?
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Mother's Blood Sample Swapped With That Of Accused Teen, Confirms Report; Remand Extended Till June 12 | Details
  3. BJP’s Hattrick Sweep In Gujarat Blocked As Congress Breaks The Spell With Lone Seat Victory
  4. Israeli Strike In UN School Kills 32; Biden's 'Political Gains' Remark Irks Netanyahu | Latest On Gaza War
  5. Elections 2024 LIVE: MCC Lifted; NCW Seeks Action Against CISF Officer Who Slapped Kangana Ranaut
  6. Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Highlights: UGA Post Historic 3-Wicket Win In Low-Scoring Thriller
  7. Australia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Highlights: Stoinis Stars, AUS Kick Off Campaign With 39-Run Win