Did You Know? Lara Dutta Was Offered Two Roles In 'No Entry', Actor Reveals The Details

Former Miss Universe and popular actor Lara Dutta is currently gearing up for her second innings in Bollywood. The actor will be next seen in ‘Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond’ where she will share the screen with Jimmy Shergill. In a recent interview, she revealed that she was offered two roles in ‘No Entry’ out of which one of them was played by Bipasha Basu.
In a conversation with Indian Express, Lara Dutta talked about how she started doing comedy films because she wanted to change how the audience and the filmmakers used to perceive her. She said that she got the opportunity with ‘No Entry’ that helped her move away from glamorous roles. The actor said, “That moment came when I did ‘No Entry’. It gave me the opportunity to first step into the comic genre and maybe realize that it was something I was really good at. It gave me the chance to consciously break away from a certain image.”
Dutta mentioned how she was offered two roles in the Aneez Bazmee directorial. She said that she chose that role which was different from how she is as a person in real life. The actor continued, “I was offered two roles, one that Bipasha ended up doing and one that I did. I picked the suspicious Punjabi wife as it was very different from who I am. That then set me up for quite a few years for what I did and gave me the opportunity to work with some of the best directors in our industry. It cemented my reputation as an actress.”
The actor talked about how some of her most successful films have been those in which she has played comic roles. On the work front, she will be next seen in ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ and ‘Suryast.’