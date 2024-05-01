Lara Dutta To Play Kaikeyi In Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'? Here's What The Actress Has To Say

Now, during a conversation with The Indian Express, Dutta has addressed these speculations about her role. She said, “I am hearing it a lot as well. I am leaving the rumours out there. I also like reading and hearing about them so please continue. Who wouldn’t want to be a part of Ramayana?” She further added, “There were so many characters I would have loved to play if it was offered to me – Surpanakha, Mandodari, I am playing them all.”