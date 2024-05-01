Lara Dutta To Play Kaikeyi In Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'? Here's What The Actress Has To Say

Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming project, ‘Ramayana,’ is generating significant buzz. Since the announcement of his film based on one of the most revered Hindu epics, anticipation among fans has been palpable. They eagerly await this cinematic interpretation on the silver screen. Particularly heightened is the excitement of Ranbir Kapoor portraying Lord Ram, opposite Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita.
With the confirmation of these two stars, fans have been waiting to know the rest of the ensemble cast.
Recently, images of Lara Dutta and Arun Govil surfaced online, capturing moments from the set of the epic saga. The viral photos depict the two stars embodying their respective characters. The actor, renowned for his portrayal of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s Doordarshan series ‘Ramayan,’ will take on the role of King Dasharath. Conversely, the actress, who was seen in a gold and red saree with gold jewellery in the photos, is set to portray Kaikeyi, one of King Dasharath’s three wives.
Now, during a conversation with The Indian Express, Dutta has addressed these speculations about her role. She said, “I am hearing it a lot as well. I am leaving the rumours out there. I also like reading and hearing about them so please continue. Who wouldn’t want to be a part of Ramayana?” She further added, “There were so many characters I would have loved to play if it was offered to me – Surpanakha, Mandodari, I am playing them all.”
As for updates regarding the film, the shooting has commenced, with Sunny Deol taking on the role of Hanuman, and Yash portraying the ten-headed Ravana. Additionally, ongoing discussions with Vijay Sethupathi and Bobby Deol for the role of Vibhishana and Kumbhkaran respectively are adding further excitement to the star-studded cast line-up.
The first instalment of the ‘Ramayana’ trilogy is scheduled for release around Diwali 2025.