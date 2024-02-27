Art & Entertainment

Dheeraj Dhoopar Takes Urdu Lessons From His Makeup Artist

Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar is focusing on learning Urdu language for his role in 'Rabb Se Hai Dua' by attending workshops, taking help from his makeup artist, and practicing with his wife Vinny Arora at home.

IANS
February 27, 2024

Dheeraj Dhoopar Photo: Instagram
To add depth and realism to the overall storyline, Dheeraj is mastering the Urdu dialect, recognising its importance in portraying his character, Subhaan, authentically. Talking about the same, Dheeraj said: "The journey of portraying and understanding a character is not just confined to the sets. To grasp the minute details of the beautiful Urdu language, I've taken workshops and engaged with my crew members."

"In fact, my makeup artist has a strong command of the language, so I am learning a lot from him every day since he is always around me on set. Additionally, I've integrated Urdu into my conversations at home with my wife, which is helping me practice, but also making Vinny to communicate with me in the same way," added the 'Kundali Bhagya' fame actor.

The show has recently taken a 22-year leap and is now revolving around the journey of Dua’s daughters -- half-sisters Ibaadat (Haider and Ghazal’s daughter), and Mannat (Haider and Dua’s daughter), who are against the misuse of the law that allows polygamy by men.

Dheeraj alongside Yesha Rughani and Seerat Kapoor are playing the pivotal roles of Subhaan, Ibaadat and Mannat, respectively. 'Rabb Se Hai Dua' airs on Zee TV.

