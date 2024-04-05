Art & Entertainment

Devi Sri Prasad Has A Special Place In His Studio For Allu Arjun’s Gift

National Award-winning music composer Devi Sri Prasad, popularly known as Rockstar DSP, got a gift from star Allu Arjun and has put it in a special place in his studio.

Advertisement

Instagram
Allu Arjun, Devi Sri Prasad Photo: Instagram
info_icon

National Award-winning music composer Devi Sri Prasad, popularly known as Rockstar DSP, got a gift from star Allu Arjun and has put it in a special place in his studio.

DSP took to his Instagram stories and shared a picture of the gift, a bright red neon logo board which has “Rockstar DSP” and “Devi Sri Prasad” written on it.

Devi%20Sri%20Prasad%27s%20Story
Devi Sri Prasad's Story Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The musician wrote: “Thaaaaank you for this special 'LOGO' gift dear Bunny boy @alluarjunonline so I placed it in a special place in my studio… and Thank you for taking this lovely picture today.”

The music composer, who delivered chartbusters like ‘Srivalli’, ‘Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava’ and others from the Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, will be joining Allu Arjun for 'Pushpa: The Rule'.

Advertisement

He also has projects lined up for 2024 such as ‘Thandel’ and will be composing music for Tamil superstar Dhanush's upcoming film.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma 'Not Happy' With Hardik's Captaincy At MI, Could Leave Next Year - Report
  2. Rashmika Mandanna Birthday Special: 5 Must-Watch Films Of The OG National Crush
  3. Google Parent Alphabet Eyes $35 Billion Acquisition Of HubSpot Amid Regulatory Scrutiny: Report
  4. Sports World LIVE: Nadal Pulls Out Of Monte Carlo Masters; Japanese GP Practice On
  5. Amit Shah’s AFSPA Statement Sounds Poll Bugle In Jammu And Kashmir
  6. SRH Vs CSK, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, And Bangladesh
  7. 'Kill' Teaser Review: Laksh Lalwani Unleashes A Bloodbath In A Deadly Train Ride Like Never Before
  8. Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress Manifesto Out; 50% Govt Jobs For Women, MSP Law & More Big Promises Made