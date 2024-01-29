Our favourite animation is coming back to the big screens. In the first 'Despicable Me' movie in seven years, Gru, the iconic supervillain turned Anti-Villain League agent, is back for a thrilling and adventurous new era of Minions mayhem in 'Despicable Me 4.'
'Despicable Me 4' Trailer Introduces An Addition To Gru's Family, Promises More Minion Mischief And Adventure
The trailer for the highly-anticipated animated film 'Despicable Me 4' is finally out.
Serving as a sequel to 'Despicable Me 3' released in 2017, this overall sixth installment in the franchise has gotten audiences of all ages excited ever since its announcement. Now, Gru and the Minions are officially back, as Universal Pictures has unveiled the trailer for the highly-anticipated movie.
Following the 2022 summer blockbuster success of 'Minions: The Rise of Gru,' which earned nearly $1 billion in box office figures, the world's biggest animated franchise is embarking on a new chapter. Gru (Steve Carrell) and Lucy (Kristen Wiig), along with their daughters—Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (Dana Gaier), and Agnes (Madison Polan)—welcome a new member to the Gru family, Gru Jr., who seems determined to make life funnily tough for his dad.
Watch the trailer below:
While Gru has now become a happy family man, his happiness doesn't last for too long, as he now encounters a new adversary in Maxime Le Mal (Will Ferrell), along with his his femme fatale girlfriend Valentina (Sofia Vergara), leading the family to leave their home and go on the run for their surival. The movie introduces new characters, with voices lent by Joey King, Stephen Colbert, and Chloe Fineman. Pierre Coffin reprises his role as the distinctive voice of the Minions, and Steve Coogan makes a comeback as Silas Ramsbottom.
Carrell had revealed the plot of the movie last year, stating, "It's a continuation of the story. Gru and Lucy are married; they're a family at this point. It's the next step in their world with the Anti-Villain League and how their kids are included in the whole process."
Evident from the trailer itself, the film perfectly balances heart-warming family moments and the over-the-top, humourous antics of the characters, promising a thrilling viewing experience.
Brimming with continuous action and stomach-hurting laughter, 'Despicable Me 4' is directed by 'Minions' co-creator Chris Renaud alongside Patrick Delage. The film is produced by Illumination's CEO Chris Meledandri and Brett Hoffman. The screenplay is crafted by Mike White and the seasoned writer behind every 'Despicable Me' film, Ken Daurio.
Mark your calendars for July 3, 2024 to rush to the theatres to giddy up your spirits!