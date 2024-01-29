While Gru has now become a happy family man, his happiness doesn't last for too long, as he now encounters a new adversary in Maxime Le Mal (Will Ferrell), along with his his femme fatale girlfriend Valentina (Sofia Vergara), leading the family to leave their home and go on the run for their surival. The movie introduces new characters, with voices lent by Joey King, Stephen Colbert, and Chloe Fineman. Pierre Coffin reprises his role as the distinctive voice of the Minions, and Steve Coogan makes a comeback as Silas Ramsbottom.