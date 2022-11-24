Thursday, Nov 24, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

December 2 Release For Korean War Drama 'Devotion' Starring Joe Jonas

The makers of the aerial war epic film 'Devotion,' where pop icon Joe Jonas makes his acting debut, have moved its India release from November 25 to December 2.

'Devotion' Poster
'Devotion' Poster Collider

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Nov 2022 9:42 pm

The makers of the aerial war epic film 'Devotion,' where pop icon Joe Jonas makes his acting debut, have moved its India release from November 25 to December 2.

Based on the bestselling book written by Adam Makos, the film also stars Jonathan Majors and Glenn Powell playing celebrated wingmen in the movie.

'Devotion' is a true story from the Korean War about two elite US Navy fighter pilots -- Jesse Brown, who was the first black aviator in US Navy history. and his compatriot and dear friend, Tom Hunder. The action takes place during a brutal battle in the Korean War.

Thomas Sadoski will be seen as the commanding officer; Powell and Majors play the parts of Hunder and Brown, respectively. 'Devotion'also stars Christina Jackson in a lead role.

The film has been produced by Molly Smith, Thad Luckinbill, and Trent Luckinbill through Black Label. PVR Pictures is distributing the film in India.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Devotion Joe Jonas
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

FDI Equity Inflows Dip 14% During April-September To $26.9 Billion

FDI Equity Inflows Dip 14% During April-September To $26.9 Billion

No New Covid-19 Case In MP; Active Tally At 13

No New Covid-19 Case In MP; Active Tally At 13