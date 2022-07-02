David Arquette, Elizabeth Marvel Join 'Mrs. Davis' Cast

Actors David Arquette and Elizabeth Marvel have boarded streaming platform Peacock's drama series "Mrs. Davis".

According to Deadline, both the actors will appear in recurring roles on the show led by Betty Gilpin.

"Mrs. Davis" is written and executive produced by Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof. Alethea Jones and Owen Harris are set to executive produce and direct multiple episodes.

The series is described as an "exploration of faith versus technology -- an epic battle of biblical and binary proportions".

Gilpin plays a nun who goes to battle against an all-powerful Artificial Intelligence, and Jake McDorman portrays Gilpin’s rebellious ex, who also has a personal vendetta against the Algorithm.

Other cast members are Andy McQueen, Ben Chaplin and Margo Martindale.

The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television.

[With Inputs From PTI]