Friday, Jul 15, 2022
Dan Fleischer To Helm ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Live-Action Remake For Disney

Hollywood studio Disney has hired filmmaker Dan Fleischer to direct the live-action remake of 2002 animated movie "Lilo & Stitch".

Updated: 15 Jul 2022 5:45 pm

Fleischer, best known for directing the 2021 indie hit "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On", will helm the project, which is set up for release on streaming service Disney+.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chris Kekaniokalani Bright is in final negotiations to pen the script.

"Lilo & Stitch"  follows the story of a lonely human girl named Lilo and a dog-like alien named Stitch, who is engineered to be a force of destruction. Pursuing aliens, social workers and the theme of family bonds figure into the proceedings.

The live-action remake will be produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback. 

[With Inputs From PTI]

