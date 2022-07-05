Tuesday, Jul 05, 2022
Maharashtra: Three Booked For Copyright Violation Over Use Of Disney Characters

A case has been registered against two persons and a company in Thane under relevant provisions of the Copyright Act of 1957 over the use of Disney characters.

Updated: 05 Jul 2022 8:29 pm

An offence has been registered against two persons and a company in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly violating the Copyright Act by using Disney characters in birthday materials without permission, police said here on Tuesday.

The case under relevant provisions of the Copyright Act of 1957 was registered based on a complaint lodged by an official of Disney Enterprises, Marvel Characters on Monday, sub-inspector Rohan L Shelar of Narpoli police station said.

No arrest has been made in this connection so far, he said.

According to the police, raids were conducted at godowns of the accused, during which birthday products with Disney characters and some fake items were found on the premises.

The products had been created without due permission of the company, the official said, adding that materials worth over Rs 1.81 lakh were seized in the raid.

The offence has been registered against Divang Patel (30), a resident of Navi Mumbai, Suresh Barvadia (36) of Kamothe, and owners of Bhiwandi-based Balaji Decoration, he said.

[With Inputs From PTI]

