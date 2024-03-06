Dakota Johnson was last seen in ‘Madame Web.’ While the movie did not work well, the actor continued to make news with her red-carpet appearances. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about her plans to become a mother.
In a conversation with Bustle, Dakota Johnson revealed that she is open to becoming a mother in her life. She mentioned that she is open to experiencing everything that life has to offer. She said, “I'm so open to that. I've gotten to this place where I really want to experience everything that life has to offer. And especially being a woman, I'm like, ‘What a magical f--king thing to do. What a crazy, magical, wild experience.'"
However, she revealed that she does not have a timeline attached to it. She wants to let destiny do its magic. She added, “If that's meant to happen for me, I'm totally down for it. I've been really tripping out recently like, we're not here for very long. There's so much to eat up and learn and grow from and experience and feel. If I'm meant to be a mother, bring it on.”
In the same interview, the actor revealed that she shares a close bond with Chris Martin’s children. The Coldplay lead man has two kids- Apple and Moses - with ex Gwyneth Paltrow. Talking about these kids, she said, “I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart.”
Dakota Johnson has been dating Chris Martin for six years now. She rose to global fame after she starred in the ‘Fifty Shades Of Grey’ franchise with Jamie Dornan from 2015 onwards.