‘Crew’ Trailer: Gear Up For A Hilarious Ride With Sassy Air Hostesses Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan And Kriti Sanon

After a hilarious teaser, the makers of ‘Crew’, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon, unveiled the film’s trailer on Saturday. Directed by filmmaker Rajesh Krishnan, the film is slated to release on March 29. And we must say, the audience needs to fasten their seat belts as the trailer promises to take you on one hilarious and entertaining ride as the trio graces the screen together for the first time.
The trailer starts with the three playing disgruntled flight attendants, and they are fed up with unpaid dues. With zero hope for the future, they are left in surprise when one day, they discover kilos of gold bars strapped on a passed out passenger’s body. While they decide to go on a globe-trotting adventure with those gold bars and live their luxury lives. Albeit, it only lasts for a short time because a customs officer played by Diljit Dosanjh shows up and makes them realise that the authorities are onto them. Check out the trailer here:
Advertisement
While Kareena Kapoor Khan's unmatched comic timing will leave you in splits, Tabu effortlessly shines in her role as an air hostess. Kriti is the perfect cherry on top, and adds her own delightful charm to the situational comedy. It is a delight to watch the three of them deliver hilarious dialogues and find themselves in uproarious situations. ‘Crew’ certainly promises to be a commercial family entertainer that will leave you craving for more.
'Crew' is backed by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network under Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor respectively. The film also stars Kapil Sharma.