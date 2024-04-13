Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival: Shakira, Peso Pluma, Lil Uzi Vert And Others Rock The Concert

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival was started and people from all over the world are massively excited to have a glimpse of the music concerts. Join Shakira, Tinashe, Sabrina Carpenter, Young Miko, Flore Benguigui and many others at Coachella for a weekend of unforgettable music and arts in Indio, California.
Here we take you through a few glimpses of the gala event:
1. Peso Pluma
Peso Pluma performs during the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.
2. Lil Uzi Vert
Lil Uzi Vert performs during the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.
3. Bizarrap & Shakira
Bizarrap, left, and Shakira perform during the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.
4. Tinashe
Tinashe performs during the first weekend of the Coachella Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.
5. Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter performs during the first weekend of the Coachella Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.
6. Young Miko
Young Miko performs during the first weekend of the Coachella Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.
7. Flore Benguigui
Flore Benguigui of L’Imperatrice performs during the first weekend of the Coachella Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.