Art & Entertainment

Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival: Shakira, Peso Pluma, Lil Uzi Vert And Others Rock The Concert

Experience the vibrant performances of Peso Pluma, Lil Uzi Vert, Shakira & Bizarrap, and more at Coachella's first weekend in Indio, CA.

Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Photo: Amy Harris
The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival was started and people from all over the world are massively excited to have a glimpse of the music concerts. Join Shakira, Tinashe, Sabrina Carpenter, Young Miko, Flore Benguigui and many others at Coachella for a weekend of unforgettable music and arts in Indio, California.

Here we take you through a few glimpses of the gala event:

1. Peso Pluma

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Photo: Amy Harris
Peso Pluma performs during the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

2. Lil Uzi Vert

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Photo: Amy Harris
Lil Uzi Vert performs during the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

3. Bizarrap & Shakira

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Photo: Amy Harris
Bizarrap, left, and Shakira perform during the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

4. Tinashe

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Photo: Amy Harris
Tinashe performs during the first weekend of the Coachella Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

5. Sabrina Carpenter

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Photo: Amy Harris
Sabrina Carpenter performs during the first weekend of the Coachella Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

6. Young Miko

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Photo: Amy Harris
Young Miko performs during the first weekend of the Coachella Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

7. Flore Benguigui

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Photo: Amy Harris
Flore Benguigui of L’Imperatrice performs during the first weekend of the Coachella Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

