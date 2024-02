The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) on Saturday released a statement asking for an FIR against controversial actress-model Poonam Pandey.

Poonam made headlines on Friday, after a statement of her “demise” due to cervical cancer was shared on Instagram. A day later on Saturday, she shared a video claiming she “faked” her death to ignite a conversation on the topic of cervical cancer, which many agree was in bad taste.