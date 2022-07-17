Sunday, Jul 17, 2022
Christopher Nolan's Hand-Drawn Blueprint For 'Inception' Goes Viral

The hand-drawn plot map for 'Inception' has gone viral on the Internet.

Updated: 17 Jul 2022 11:13 am

A picture of award-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan's hand-drawn plot for his complex science fiction thriller 'Inception,' released in 2010, has taken over the internet.

Julian Shapiro, a writer and investor shared the post on Twitter, showing the plot details of the Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer. The post shows the hand-drawn plot map. It has some scribbles and details related to the film.

'Inception' stars DiCaprio as a professional thief who steals information by infiltrating the subconscious of his targets. He is offered a chance to have his criminal history erased as payment for implanting another person's idea into a target's subconscious.

The cast also includes Ken Watanabe, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Marion Cotillard, Elliot Page, Tom Hardy, Dileep Rao, Cillian Murphy, Tom Berenger, and Michael Caine.

[With Inputs from IANS]

