Tuesday, Mar 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Chef Vikas Khanna Shares Emotional Note After Sister's Demise

Radhika Khanna, celebrity chef Vikas Khanna's sister, died on February 28 due to multiple organ failures caused by Lupus. Vikas Khanna remembered Radha Khanna with a video and a photo on Instagram.

Chef Vikas Khanna Shares Emotional Note After Sister's Demise
Chef Vikas Khanna With Sister, Radha Khanna Instagram - @vikaskhannagroup

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Mar 2022 10:21 pm

Celebrity Chef Vikas Khanna's sister, Radhika Khanna, died on Monday (February 28). The chef penned a heartfelt recollection of his memories with her, which was accompanied by a video montage and a picture montage.

Related stories

RJ Rachana Dies Due To Cardiac Arrest; Kannada TV Celebs Mourn The Sudden Demise

MasterChef Australia Bids Farewell To Judges Matt Preston, Gary Mehigan And George Calombaris

Indian Origin Professor Finds Out Why Lupus Is More Common In Women Than Men

Vikas Khanna informed people that Radhika Khanna had Lupus and died as a result of multiple organ failures. He posted a picture of himself and his sister, Radha, on Instagram captioning it as, “My soulmate left me today. March 23, 1974 - Feb 28, 2022. She fought like a champion for years with Lupus, aHUS, renal failure. But today due to multiple organ failures, my best friend passed away in my arms. Loveeeee you Radha forever & forever. RIP.”

Several celebrities expressed their condolences in the comments section of the post. Actress Neena Gupta commented, “Omg cant believe.”

Actress Shabana Azmi also expressed her condolences writing, “Am so so sorry.. my heartfelt condolences Vikas.”

Various fellow chefs like Chef Vineet Bhatia, Chef Ranveer Brar, Chef Vicky Ratnani also took to the comment section to express their condolences and wish strength to Vikas Khanna.

The ‘Masterchef India’ judge also posted a video compilation of his beautiful moments with Radhika Khanna with the caption, “Even when she was semi-conscious, she kept telling the Drs that she wants to go home soon and protect Viku. #MyRadha #SistersAreBlessing.”

Vikas Khanna is a celebrity chef who served as a judge on the cooking reality show ‘MasterChef India’ Season 2. He also appeared as a guest judge on Season 6 of ‘MasterChef Australia’. The chef has hosted Fox Life's popular food show ‘Twist Of Taste’ for all four seasons. With the film ‘The Last Color’, he also took on the role of director in 2019.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Chef Vikas Khanna Instagram Radha Khanna Death Masterchef India Emotional Post Shabana Azmi Chef Vineet Bhatia Kapil Sharma Neena Gupta Chef Vikas Khanna Neena Gupta Shabana Azmi Kapil Sharma Chef Vineet Bhatia India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Shibani Dandekar Gets Her Wedding Date Tattooed On Her Arm

Shibani Dandekar Gets Her Wedding Date Tattooed On Her Arm

Travel Diary | On Soaking In The Statue Of Unity

Travel Diary | On Soaking In The Statue Of Unity