Celebrity Chef Vikas Khanna's sister, Radhika Khanna, died on Monday (February 28). The chef penned a heartfelt recollection of his memories with her, which was accompanied by a video montage and a picture montage.

Vikas Khanna informed people that Radhika Khanna had Lupus and died as a result of multiple organ failures. He posted a picture of himself and his sister, Radha, on Instagram captioning it as, “My soulmate left me today. March 23, 1974 - Feb 28, 2022. She fought like a champion for years with Lupus, aHUS, renal failure. But today due to multiple organ failures, my best friend passed away in my arms. Loveeeee you Radha forever & forever. RIP.”

Several celebrities expressed their condolences in the comments section of the post. Actress Neena Gupta commented, “Omg cant believe.”

Actress Shabana Azmi also expressed her condolences writing, “Am so so sorry.. my heartfelt condolences Vikas.”

Various fellow chefs like Chef Vineet Bhatia, Chef Ranveer Brar, Chef Vicky Ratnani also took to the comment section to express their condolences and wish strength to Vikas Khanna.

The ‘Masterchef India’ judge also posted a video compilation of his beautiful moments with Radhika Khanna with the caption, “Even when she was semi-conscious, she kept telling the Drs that she wants to go home soon and protect Viku. #MyRadha #SistersAreBlessing.”

Vikas Khanna is a celebrity chef who served as a judge on the cooking reality show ‘MasterChef India’ Season 2. He also appeared as a guest judge on Season 6 of ‘MasterChef Australia’. The chef has hosted Fox Life's popular food show ‘Twist Of Taste’ for all four seasons. With the film ‘The Last Color’, he also took on the role of director in 2019.