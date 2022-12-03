Charu Asopa Debunks Rajeev Sen's Allegation Of Not Letting Him Meet Daughter

Actress Charu Asopa, who was married to Bollywood star Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen, has finally reacted to her former husband's allegation of not letting him meet daughter Ziana.



After Charu moved out of her place with her one-year-old daughter, Rajeev in his latest vlog had said that he is ready to dissolve his marriage and that his daughter Ziana has been "taken away" from him and she is not letting him even meet her.



Charu took to her vlog on YouTube and debunked his claims. She said that he is her father and has all the rights, but he has not bothered coming to see her even once.



Charu is heard saying: "Yeh baat papers pe hai jo hum sign karne wale the 30th ko lekin Rajeev as usual...uske pehle jab hum 24th ko milne wale the tab bhi nahi aaye, 30th ko milne wale the sign karne ke liye tab bhi nahi aaye. Now he has said he will come on the 5th. Hopefully woh aa jaye kyunki unki wajah se mein ek taarekh ko apni sagi behen ki shaadi mein jaane wali thi lekin mein nahi ja payi. I cancelled my tickets because he is saying he will come on the 5th."



Talking about her daughter and Rajeev, she added: "I want to say that this is on papers, I have told him on messages and face-to-face, and something his entire family knows that Ziana's relationships are going to be the same. It's only mine and Rajeev's relationship that has ended. I am not separating the two and he can meet her anytime. But he hides this from media and others. He can meet her anytime."



"Legally he might be able to meet her once a week or thrice or four times in a month but I have told Rajeev that whenever he wants to meet Ziana, he can drop me a message and he can come home."



Charu stressed that Rajeev is Ziana's father and has all the right to meet her.



"But if he doesn't come to meet her then what I can do about it. It's been a month since we have shifted. He hasn't come even once."