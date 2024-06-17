Art & Entertainment

'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 3: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Earns In Double Digit On First Sunday

'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 3: The three-day box office collection of Kartik Aaryan starrer stands at Rs 21.75 crore.

Kartik Aaryan, Chandu Champion
'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 3 Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Kartik Aaryan starrer 'Chandu Champion' has shown impressive growth on its first Sunday. The biographical sports drama, directed by Kabir Khan, almost saw growth of 40 per cent from Saturday (June 15) and earned Rs 10 crore on day 3 of its release, on its first Sunday. 

'Chandu Champion', that released on June 14, had a slow start on day 1 as it earned only Rs 4.75 crore, as per a report in Sacnilk.com. However, on Saturday, day 2, the numbers increased due to word of mouth and it collected Rs 7 crore. So, the three-day box office collection of 'Chandu Champion' stands at Rs 21.75 crore. 

The film had an overall 32.47 per cent occupancy in Hindi on Sunday, with the highest occupancy during the evening shows of 46.29%, night shows witnessed 38.63%, afternoon shows had an attendance of 31.45% and morning shows had 13.50%.

‘Chandu Champion’ Box Office Collection
‘Chandu Champion’ Box Office Collection Photo: Instagram
info_icon

For the unversed, 'Chandu Champion' is Kartik Aaryan's second-lowest weekend total since his debut film 'Pyar Ka Punchnama', that released in 2011. His 2023 release, 'Shehzada' collected Rs 20.20 crore at the end of its opening weekend. 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', minted Rs 55.96 crore over its first weekend and 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' collected Rs 37.35 crore over the weekend.

'Chandu Champion' has received positive reviews from critics and audiences. Kartik has been raved for his performance as Murikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic Gold Medallist. Positive word of mouth is helping the movie in its collections. The movie is expected to witness a momentum in its collections on June 17 as it's an Eid holiday. So, it is likely to pass the Monday test.

Kartik Aaryan starrer will face a tough competition with Prabhas starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD' that is releasing on June 27.

Apart from Kartik Aaryan, 'Chandu Champion' also starred Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala, Rajpal Yadav, and Bhuvan Arora in key roles.

