A series of perfume ads by a brand have been trending on Twitter today (June 4) and facing heavy criticism for promoting rape culture.

Layer'r, a body spray brand, featured a couple having an intimate moment inside a room in one of their advertisements. Three males entered, implying that they, too, would take a 'shot'. One of the males snatched a perfume bottle, as the woman was afraid they were referring to her.

Another advertisement had four men standing behind a woman in a store. "There are four of us, but only one of us will get a shot," one of the men said. When one of them attempted to collect a single bottle of perfume stored on a rack, the visibly shocked woman turned to them awkwardly. During England vs. New Zealand cricket series, the commercials were broadcast on television.

Celebrities took to social media to express their criticisms of the advertisement.

Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter to share his reaction.

What incredibly tasteless and twisted minds it must take to think up, approve and create these stinking body spray ‘gang rape’ innuendo ads..!! Shameful. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) June 4, 2022

Actor Richa Chadha pointed out how the brand and the agency failed in her tweet.

This ad is not an accident. To make an ad, a brand goes through several layers of decision making. Creatives, script, agency, client, casting… DOES EVERYONE THINK RAPE IS A JOKE? Revelatory! This brand, the agency that made this ad need to be sued for the filth they’re serving. https://t.co/M3YjbljAYN — RichaChadha (@RichaChadha) June 4, 2022

Singer Sona Mohapatra also expressed her frustration.

Theme - Gang-rape. Gagging after I saw it here on my twitter timeline & wondering if giving them additional publicity is worse. https://t.co/XrWPsQYsQ2 — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) June 4, 2022

The Information and Broadcasting ministry released a statement on Twitter.

An inappropriate & derogatory advertisement of a deodorant is circulating on social media.



I & B Ministry has asked Twitter & YouTube to immediately pull down all instances of this ad.



The TV channel on which it appeared has already pulled it down on directions of the Ministry. pic.twitter.com/u3bE03X1xH — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) June 4, 2022

"The above-mentioned videos are detrimental to the portrayal of women in the interest of decency or morality, and in violation of rule 3(1)(b)(ii) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, which inter-alia provides that the users shall not host, display, upload, modify, publish, transmit, store, update or share any information which is insulting or harassing on the basis of gender." the statement said.

The Ministry has ordered the suspension of the advertisement and initiated an enquiry under the Advertising Code, reported ANI.