The Cannes Film Festival is set to kickstart at the French Riviera from May 14 onwards. After a long hiatus, we finally have an Indian film competing for the Palme d’Or. Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine As Light’ marks India's return to the Cannes Film Festival competition after nearly thirty years, vying for the prestigious Palme d’Or award, last contended for by Shaji N. Karun’s ‘Swaham’ in 1994. Not just this, a handful of Indian films have been selected this year.