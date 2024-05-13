The Cannes Film Festival is set to kickstart at the French Riviera from May 14 onwards. After a long hiatus, we finally have an Indian film competing for the Palme d’Or. Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine As Light’ marks India's return to the Cannes Film Festival competition after nearly thirty years, vying for the prestigious Palme d’Or award, last contended for by Shaji N. Karun’s ‘Swaham’ in 1994. Not just this, a handful of Indian films have been selected this year.
As all eyes are set on Cannes with film enthusiasts praying for India to win at this revered event, let’s take a closer look at some of the personalities from India who have left an imprint on the history of the Cannes Film Festival through their achievements and wins.
1. Chetan Anand (1946)
Chetan Anand won the Grand Prix du Festival International du Film (Grand Prize of the Cannes Film Festival) for ‘Neecha Nagar’ in 1946. Anand's film was praised for its social realism and poignant portrayal of class struggles in post-colonial India.
2. Bimal Roy (1954)
Bimal Roy's ‘Do Bigha Zameen’ received the Prix International award at Cannes in 1954, recognizing its poignant depiction of rural poverty and the human struggle against exploitation, cementing Roy's status as a pioneering figure in Indian cinema.
3. Baby Naaz (1955)
Baby Naaz captivated audiences and critics alike with her performance in ‘Boot Polish.’ Her portrayal of a young orphan navigating the harsh realities of life on the streets left a lasting impression.
4. Satyajit Ray (1956)
Satyajit Ray's ‘Pather Panchali’ received the Best Human Document award at Cannes in 1956. His portrayal of rural Bengal and the human condition garnered international acclaim, establishing him as a master filmmaker.
5. Rajbans Khanna (1957)
In 1957, Rajbans Khanna's ‘Gotoma the Buddha’ won the Prix de l'Éducation nationale (National Education Prize) at Cannes, highlighting its exploration of Buddhist philosophy and its relevance to contemporary society.
6. Mrinal Sen (1983)
'Kharij' clinched the Jury Prize at Cannes, garnering praise for its portrayal of societal injustices and the human struggle for dignity. Sen's masterful storytelling and incisive critique of class disparities resonated deeply with audiences and critics.
7. Mira Nair (1988)
Mira Nair's ‘Salaam Bombay!’ won the Caméra d'Or at Cannes, marking a historic moment as the film captured the raw essence of life on the streets of Mumbai with authenticity and compassion.
8. Shaji N Karun (1989)
‘Piravi’ won the Caméra d'Or at Cannes, marking a milestone as the film captured the emotional journey of a father searching for his missing son with profound sensitivity and depth.
9. Deepa Mehta (1991)
Deepa Mehta's ‘Sam & Me’ received the Camera d'Or Special Mention at Cannes in 1991, recognizing its portrayal of the relationship between a young Indian immigrant and an elderly Jewish man in Toronto.
10. Murali Nair (1999)
Murali Nair's ‘Marana Simhasanam’ won the Caméra d'Or at Cannes in 1999, garnering acclaim for its portrayal of the social and political turmoil in Kerala. The film offered a chilling commentary on power and violence.
11. Manish Jha (2002)
Manish Jha's ‘A Very Very Silent Film’ won the Special Jury Prize at Cannes in 2002, captivating audiences with its whimsical and inventive storytelling that pays homage to the silent film era.
12. Gitanjali Rao (2006)
‘Printed Rainbow’ received the Prix de la Jeunesse (Youth Prize) at Cannes in 2006, captivating audiences with its enchanting hand-painted animation and poignant storytelling. The film explores themes of loneliness, imagination, and the power of human connection.
13. Ritesh Batra (2013)
‘The Lunchbox’ garnered the Critics' Week Viewers Choice Award at Cannes in 2013, charming audiences with its heartfelt tale of serendipitous connection through a mistaken lunchbox delivery.
14. Neeraj Ghaywan (2015)
‘Masaan’ received the FIPRESCI Prize in the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes in 2015, lauded for its poignant portrayal of interconnected lives against the backdrop of the holy city of Varanasi.
15. Payal Kapadia (2021)
Payal Kapadia's ‘A Night of Knowing Nothing’ was awarded the Leitz Cine Discovery Prize at Cannes in 2021. It was praised for its innovative blend of documentary and fiction as it poetically captures the experiences of students during political unrest in India.
16. Shaunak Sen (2022)
‘All That Breathes’ received the Prix du Jury (Jury Prize) at Cannes. It revolves around the struggle of a young security guard navigating the complexities of life in Mumbai.