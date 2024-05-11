Sikkimese Director Samten Bhutia's 'Tara: The Lost Star' Selected For Screening At Cannes Festival

"With its compelling narrative, 'Tara: The Lost Star' is a feature film in Nepali Language which offers a window into the beliefs of Himalayas and Sikkim's vibrant culture. It is a social drama film, starring local artists Shyama Shree Sherpa and Kiran Dahal, with the primary cast being Deoraj Sherpa, Loonibha Tuladhar, Shashikala Pradhan, Sushmita Bhujel, Basant Sharma, Anand Gurung and Timothy Rai," the filmmakers said.