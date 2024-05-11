Art & Entertainment

Sikkimese Director Samten Bhutia's 'Tara: The Lost Star' Selected For Screening At Cannes Festival

Sikkimese Director Samten Bhutia's feature film 'Tara: the Lost Star' has been selected for market screening at the Cannes International Film Festival.

Sikkimese Director Samten Bhutia's feature film 'Tara: the Lost Star' has been selected for market screening at the Cannes International Film Festival.

The film directed by Bhutia is produced by Sabitri Chettri, under the banner of SaDa Productions in association with Passang Mintok Films.

"With its compelling narrative, 'Tara: The Lost Star' is a feature film in Nepali Language which offers a window into the beliefs of Himalayas and Sikkim's vibrant culture. It is a social drama film, starring local artists Shyama Shree Sherpa and Kiran Dahal, with the primary cast being Deoraj Sherpa, Loonibha Tuladhar, Shashikala Pradhan, Sushmita Bhujel, Basant Sharma, Anand Gurung and Timothy Rai," the filmmakers said.

The film's selection for market screening at 'Marché Du Film, Cannes de Festival2024' highlights the growing acclaim of regional cinema worldwide, they added.

"This achievement celebrates the talent and perseverance of the talent from the Himalayas. As the excitement builds for its Cannes debut, 'Tara: The Lost Star' promises to shine a spotlight on Sikkim's burgeoning film industry like never before," they said.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Sing Tamang wrote on X, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the entire team behind the creation of film 'Tara: The Lost Star,' a remarkable achievement for Sikkim as it makes its debut at the prestigious Cannes International Film Festival 2024."

"My sincere applause goes to the director, producer, and every individual involved in bringing this cinematic masterpiece to life. I commend SaDa Productions in collaboration with Passang Mintok Films for their perseverance, dedication, and vision," he said.

This milestone not only marks a significant moment in our region's history but also showcases our vibrant culture and the rich narratives of the Himalayas. 'Tara: The Lost Star,' a Nepali-language social drama, promises to captivate audiences worldwide with its compelling story, he said.

Tamang added that,"The selection of our film for the market screening at the Marche Du Film, Cannes de Festival 2024, highlights the increasing recognition of regional cinema on the global stage."

