Art & Entertainment

Cannes 2024: Sobhita Dhulipala Captivates In A Golden Ensemble From Itrh For Her Second Appearance

For her second appearance at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, Sobhita Dhulipala opted for a golden ensemble from ITRH. Check out the details inside.

Instagram
Sobhita Dhulipala in an Itrh ensemble at Cannes Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Earlier this week, Sobhita Dhulipala turned heads at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival when she dazzled in a purple shimmery jumpsuit. The actor is attending the Cannes Film Festival as a brand ambassador for the ice cream brand, Magnum. For her second appearance at the prestigious event, the actor opted for a gold ensemble which stole the spotlight.

Sobhita Dhulipala took to her Instagram to share multiple pictures from her second appearance at the Cannes Film Festival. She opted for a full-sleeved golden bodycon dress that hugged her body. For her second appearance at Magnum’s lounge, she opted for the outfit from Itrh. Her hair was pulled back in a neat bun, and she finished off her look with heels and golden danglers. Sharing the pictures, the actor wrote, “Pranced about like a gilded dragon at the @magnum lounge in Cannes.”

Take a look at the pictures shared by Sobhita Dhulipala here.

The post has fetched over 77K likes. Reacting to the post, one fan said, “Love the eyes. Very 90s.” A second fan commented, “I have no words to say you look just wow.” A third fan wrote, “You look like an Oscar.” Her ‘Made In Heaven’ co-star Shivani Raghuvanshi also complimented her look. She wrote, “What is this?????? Not allowed”

For her red carpet debut on Friday, Dhulipala opted for a shimmery purple outfit and heels. She chose to leave her hair untied. The Cordelia jumpsuit, worth ₹1.8 lakh, was designed by Namrata Joshipura. On the work front, the actor made her Hollywood debut with Dev Patel’s ‘Monkey Man.’ She shared the screen with seasoned actors such as Sikandar Kher, Sharlto Copley, Makarand Deshpande, and Ashwini Kalsekar among others.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Outlook's Next Issue: Hate Meter
  2. Reporter's Guarantee | Engineer Rashid: An Independent Force in Baramulla Elections
  3. Kashmir: BJP Sarpanch Gunned Down, Tourist Couple Injured In Two Separate Terror Attacks
  4. Arrest Warrant Issued For Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna In Sexual Abuse Case
  5. The Comic Relief Brigade: Kashmir's Air Of Political Satire And Its Folly Subsidiaries
Entertainment News
  1. Cate Blanchett Blows Kisses As ‘Rumours’ Gets 4-Minute Standing Ovation At Cannes
  2. Sharon Stone Opens Up On Why She Would Really Like To Have Her 'Life Back'
  3. Jennifer Mistry On 'TMKOC' Co-Star Gurucharan Singh Returning Home: He Should Have Informed Before Leaving
  4. Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani Mesmerizes In A Pink Silk Gown With A Bow At The Women In Cinema Gala Dinner
  5. Rajkummar Rao Recalls He Lost A Film 'Overnight' To A Star Kid, Says It Was 'Unfair'
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Oleksandr Usyk Defeats Tyson Fury To Become Boxing's Undisputed Champion
  2. IPL 2024: Coaching India Could Be Exhausting, Says LSG Coach Justin Langer
  3. Sharjah Masters Chess: Aravindh Chithmabaram Defeats AR Saleh Salem To Claim Sole Lead
  4. NBA Playoffs: PJ Washington Jr's Late Free Throws Sends Dallas Mavericks To Western Conference Finals
  5. Jurgen Klopp's Set Of Achievements At Liverpool
World News
  1. Georgia's President Vetoes 'Fundamentally Russian' Foreign Influence Bill | What's Next?
  2. Israel's War Minister Vows To Quit, Death Toll In Gaza Crosses 35,000 | Top Updates
  3. 'Situation Under Control': Kyrgyzstan Shares Update On Mob Violence, Calls Out 'Deliberate False Information
  4. Americans Need 67 Minutes Outside Daily For Optimal Wellbeing, New Study Reveals
  5. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Claim Shooting Down Another US MQ-9 Reaper Drone As Footage Shows Wreckage
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup