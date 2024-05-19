Sobhita Dhulipala took to her Instagram to share multiple pictures from her second appearance at the Cannes Film Festival. She opted for a full-sleeved golden bodycon dress that hugged her body. For her second appearance at Magnum’s lounge, she opted for the outfit from Itrh. Her hair was pulled back in a neat bun, and she finished off her look with heels and golden danglers. Sharing the pictures, the actor wrote, “Pranced about like a gilded dragon at the @magnum lounge in Cannes.”