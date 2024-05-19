Earlier this week, Sobhita Dhulipala turned heads at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival when she dazzled in a purple shimmery jumpsuit. The actor is attending the Cannes Film Festival as a brand ambassador for the ice cream brand, Magnum. For her second appearance at the prestigious event, the actor opted for a gold ensemble which stole the spotlight.
Sobhita Dhulipala took to her Instagram to share multiple pictures from her second appearance at the Cannes Film Festival. She opted for a full-sleeved golden bodycon dress that hugged her body. For her second appearance at Magnum’s lounge, she opted for the outfit from Itrh. Her hair was pulled back in a neat bun, and she finished off her look with heels and golden danglers. Sharing the pictures, the actor wrote, “Pranced about like a gilded dragon at the @magnum lounge in Cannes.”
Take a look at the pictures shared by Sobhita Dhulipala here.
The post has fetched over 77K likes. Reacting to the post, one fan said, “Love the eyes. Very 90s.” A second fan commented, “I have no words to say you look just wow.” A third fan wrote, “You look like an Oscar.” Her ‘Made In Heaven’ co-star Shivani Raghuvanshi also complimented her look. She wrote, “What is this?????? Not allowed”
For her red carpet debut on Friday, Dhulipala opted for a shimmery purple outfit and heels. She chose to leave her hair untied. The Cordelia jumpsuit, worth ₹1.8 lakh, was designed by Namrata Joshipura. On the work front, the actor made her Hollywood debut with Dev Patel’s ‘Monkey Man.’ She shared the screen with seasoned actors such as Sikandar Kher, Sharlto Copley, Makarand Deshpande, and Ashwini Kalsekar among others.