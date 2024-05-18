Sobhita Dhulipala Recalls First Cannes Visit For ‘Raman Raghav 2.0’ Premiere: We Were Just Doing Very Desi Things

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala recently made her official entry at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, and looked stunning in a deep purple jumpsuit. Besides making heads turn at the red carpet, the actress also marked her presence at a Magnum event in the French Riviera, representing the brand.
While her walk of grace has been grabbing all the attention, Sobhita Dhulipala, in a new interview with Anupama Chopra for Film Companion, recalled that time of her first Cannes visit in 2016 for the premiere of ‘Raman Raghav 2.0’. Revealing how it was completely different, Sobhita said that she did some “basic things” as a part of her research, and ended up forgetting about the premiere.
“I had to start reading the most basic things because I had only known the red carpet pictures. But I had actually no insight into the world of cinema. I didn’t have access to it,” she said.
In the same interaction, Sobhita shared how she was staying at an Airbnb with the other cast and crew members. Since it was far away from the main event, it was a “grounding experience”. The ‘Made In Heaven’ actress added, “Like it was bringing eggs and onions from the local (shop), we are cooking in the house and it was very cute. When I look back it was not flamboyant in any way. We were just doing very desi things.”
Lastly, she admitted how she was unaware of the screening during ‘Raman Raghav 2.0’s premiere, and recalled, “So we just sauntered into the theatre and the director was just screaming and was like ‘Why the hell haven’t you come for the premiere? The press has left.’ And we were like, ‘There was a premiere?’ We didn’t know.” However, when the cast was called onto stage and the film was screened, she found the moment to be “surreal”.
On the work front, Sobhita last featured in director-actor Dev Patel’s action-thriller ‘Monkey Man’.