Sobhita Dhulipala Recalls First Cannes Visit For ‘Raman Raghav 2.0’ Premiere: We Were Just Doing Very Desi Things

In the same interaction, Sobhita shared how she was staying at an Airbnb with the other cast and crew members. Since it was far away from the main event, it was a “grounding experience”. The ‘Made In Heaven’ actress added, “Like it was bringing eggs and onions from the local (shop), we are cooking in the house and it was very cute. When I look back it was not flamboyant in any way. We were just doing very desi things.”