Cannes 2024: Rajpal Yadav Makes His Debut With 'Kaam Chalu Hai' Director Palaash Muchhal

Rajpal Yadav recently turned heads when he starred in ‘Kaam Chalu Hai.’ The movie sheds light on the car crashes that are caused by potholes. A recent development has revealed that the movie has been selected to be premiered at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. To celebrate this achievement, Yadav has made his Cannes debut with the director of the film, Palaash Muchhal.
Taking to his Instagram, Rajpal Yadav shared pictures from his Cannes debut. In one post, the actor shared multiple photos of him from a screening. He was seen in a brown jacket that he had paired with a white t-shirt, brown pants, and white sneakers. He finished off his look with sunglasses. In another post, he was seen posing with director Palaash Mucchal outside the Cannes venue. He opted for a casual look as he wore a black jacket over his jeans, t-shirt, and sneakers.
Check out the pictures shared by Rajpal Yadav here.
In an earlier interview with Bollywood Bubble, Yadav talked about ‘Kaam Chalu Hai’ being premiered at Cannes Film Festival 2024. He said, “I am extremely grateful to IMPAA (Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association) for liking the film and recommending it be screened at the prestigious film festival. I have been invited to the festival earlier, but I always wanted to attend it with a film, and I’m getting to do it now. I’m very happy that the film is going to the prestigious festival. I’m grateful and happy that the film is being recognized and getting this much respect – thank you IMPAA. It means a lot.”
Based on a true story, ‘Kaam Chalu Hai’ stars Rajpal Yadav and Giaa Manek in lead roles. The film is available to stream on Zee5.