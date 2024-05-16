Cannes 2024: Rajpal Yadav Makes His Debut With 'Kaam Chalu Hai' Director Palaash Muchhal

In an earlier interview with Bollywood Bubble, Yadav talked about ‘Kaam Chalu Hai’ being premiered at Cannes Film Festival 2024. He said, “I am extremely grateful to IMPAA (Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association) for liking the film and recommending it be screened at the prestigious film festival. I have been invited to the festival earlier, but I always wanted to attend it with a film, and I’m getting to do it now. I’m very happy that the film is going to the prestigious festival. I’m grateful and happy that the film is being recognized and getting this much respect – thank you IMPAA. It means a lot.”