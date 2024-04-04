Rajpal Yadav-Starrer 'Kaam Chalu Hai' Zeroes In On Car Crashes Caused By Potholes

Talking about the film, Rajpal said: “It was wonderful collaborating with Palaash on ‘Ardh’ and hence, when he approached me for ‘Kaam Chalu Hai’, I was invested from the get-go. 'Kaam Chalu Hai' is a deeply moving, inspiring and heartwarming story about a parent who loses his child due to a tragic accident. And, since it is inspired by true incidents, the audience will relate to it on a deeper level. I am looking forward to the viewers’ response to the film and I hope that it ends up holding a special place in their hearts as it does in mine.”