Can He Do A Rajinikanth? Ram Charan Off To Japan For 'RRR' Promotions

With Rajamouli directorial 'RRR' set to thrill movie-goers in Japan, the team is priming up for promoting the blockbuster in the Land of the Rising Sun.

Ram Charan
Ram Charan ZEE5

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Oct 2022 9:35 pm

Mega Power Star Ram Charan was spotted on Tuesday at the airport, all set to take off to Japan for the promotions of his blockbuster film, RRR. He is going along with his co-star Jr NTR and the director of the film S.S. Rajamouli. The movie is soon releasing in Japan for the Japanese audience and the Indian diaspora there. The film has received huge appreciation from across the globe.

South Indian movies, especially Tamil and Telugu films have earlier made a mark in Japan. Rajamouli's earlier 'Bahubali' franchise was a big hit in Japan. Earlier, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth had acquired a big following there with his films doing exceptionally well there.

