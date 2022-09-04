Sunday, Sep 04, 2022
Call Of The Himalayas: How Ajith Kumar Arranged A BMW Bike For Manju Warrier's Manager

Bineesh Chandran, who accompanied actor Ajith Kumar and actress Manju Warrier on their biking trip to the Himalayas, has disclosed how the actor arranged not only the best BMW jackets, shoes and helmets for him, but also a BMW bike.

Manju Warrier, Ajith Kumar and Bineesh Chandran
Manju Warrier, Ajith Kumar and Bineesh Chandran Instagram/ @bineeshchandra

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Sep 2022 12:10 pm

Taking to Instagram, Bineesh, who is actress Manju Warrier's manager, wrote: "Ajith sir was always an inspiration for my passion in riding. I never thought I would get a chance to ride along with him!

"When we spoke about my passion for riding and travelling during shoot in Hyderabad, he warmly invited me and Manju ma'am to join him on his biking tour through Ladakh and the surrounding states.

"I was so excited!!! Even though I had heard about his humility and humbleness, he surprised us by immediately arranging the best and safest BMW jackets, shoes and helmets.

"I told him I would get a Himalayan bike for the tour. But he called and arranged a BMW bike!!! I realised how genuine his love and warmth is!

"Thanks for everything from the bottom of my heart Ajith Sir! And thank you Manju ma'am for giving me a chance to meet him and ride with him! Thank you Suprej from Adventure Riders India for all your support!"

Manju Warrier, who is acting with Ajith in his upcoming film, had also recently thanked Ajith for making her to undertake her first biking trip.

