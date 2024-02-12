Taking to the fan community forum Weverse, RM penned a note for the ARMY. He expressed how thankful he is for his fans and how he wishes to continue getting their support. According to the translation shared by BTS fans, RM said, “Hello ARMYs, are you doing well? I have also come to my base and have been adjusting well. I ate rice cake soup, have been resting a little since it is seol (lunar new year), and am doing well. Another seol will have to pass before I am able to see you all, but I will do well with my time.”