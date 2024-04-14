Art & Entertainment

'Brothers In Arms' Shahid Kapoor And Ishaan Khatter Offer A Peek Into Their 'Sunday Workout'

Shahid Kapoor on Sunday dropped a sneak peek into his workout routine, along with his brother and actor Ishaan Khatter.

Actor Shahid Kapoor on Sunday dropped a sneak peek into his workout routine, along with his brother and actor Ishaan Khatter.

Shahid is the son of actors Pankaj Kapur and Neliima Azeem. His parents got divorced when he was three-year-old. His mother, Neliima, later married actor Rajesh Khattar, and they have a son, Ishaan.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Kabir Singh’ fame actor shared a string of photos, wherein Shahid and Ishaan are posing with their backs towards the camera, flaunting their toned and chiselled biceps.

Shahid is wearing a black sleeveless T-shirt and matching joggers, while Ishaan is sporting a white T-shirt.

The last picture is a selfie of Shahid, flaunting his muscles.

The ‘Jersey’ actor captioned the post: “Brothers in arms!! #sundayworkout.”

A user commented: “Shahid baby is on fire,” while another fan wrote: “Bhai Farzi 2 Kabhi release hoga”.

A user said: “My handsome boy”.

On the professional front, Shahid is currently shooting for the new schedule of his upcoming adrenaline-pumping action thriller, 'Deva' in Mumbai. The movie also features Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati.

'Deva' is directed by Rosshan Andrrews; Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films are the producers.

