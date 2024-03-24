Art & Entertainment

Brijendra Kala Says ‘Good Luck’ Stresses Need To Care For Elders In Age Of Social Media

Actor Brijendra Kala, who is gearing up for his upcoming film ‘Good Luck’, has shared that the film conveys the message about the importance of caring for our elders and how this is crucial in the age of social media.

Advertisement

I
IANS
24 March 2024
24 March 2024
       
Outlookhindi.com
Brijendra Kala Photo: Outlookhindi.com
info_icon

Actor Brijendra Kala, who is gearing up for his upcoming film ‘Good Luck’, has shared that the film conveys the message about the importance of caring for our elders and how this is crucial in the age of social media.

Actor Brijendra Kala, who is gearing up for his upcoming film ‘Good Luck’, has shared that the film conveys the message about the importance of caring for our elders and how this is crucial in the age of social media.

The film’s trailer, which was unveiled on Saturday, presents a story of a 75-year-old woman's unexpected pregnancy. This unique situation becomes complicated as it coincides with her son Pappi's rising political ambitions.

Advertisement

The film also offers a sharp social commentary on our social media-obsessed world, laced with a touch of suspense that promises a lasting impression.

Talking about the film, Brijendra Kala shared: "The primary reason I was drawn to this film, beyond its sheer appeal, was the powerful yet subtle social message it delivers through satire. Ultimately, the film conveys a powerful message about the importance of caring for our elders and spending quality time with them, especially in the age of social media.”

The film also stars Manisha Chitrode, Azad Jain, Tulika Banerjee, Ashutosh Upadhyay, Pannkaj Waagle, Sagar Shende, Ayushi Shukla, Keshav Sharma, Bhushan Jain and Virendra Nathaniel.

Advertisement

Directed by Prakhar Shrivastava and produced by Azad Jain under the Asha Azad Films banner, the film is set to release on April 5, 2024.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Munawar Faruqui Has THIS To Say About Elvish Yadav Getting Bail In Snake Venom Case
  2. ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Randeep Hooda’s Film Mints Around Rs 1.15 Crore
  3. Kangana Ranaut Birthday Special: From 'Fashion' To 'Queen', 7 Iconic Movies Of This Versatile Actress
  4. Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles
  5. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Rishabh Pant's Comeback On TV And Online
  6. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Match 2: Punjab Kings Win By 4 Wickets Against Delhi Capitals - As It Happened
  7. Moscow Attack: 'It's The Worst, A Terrorist Attack', 'A Burst Of Firing', Eyewitnesses Recall A Night Of Horror
  8. Cash-For-Query Case: CBI Raids Premises Linked To TMC Leader Mahua Moitra