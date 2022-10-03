Monday, Oct 03, 2022
Box Office: ‘Vikram Vedha’ Struggles On Day 3, ‘Ponniyin Selvan 1’ Crosses 200-crore Mark Worldwide

While the Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan film struggles to reach Rs 40 crore mark, ‘Ponniyin Selvan 1’ has broken records in its first weekend itself. 

Updated: 03 Oct 2022 3:50 pm

Despite good word of mouth from audience and critics alike, the Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan starrer neo-noir action thriller ‘Vikram Vedha’ witnessed an average growth on Sunday, and the wait is to see if the film can bring audiences to theaters during a festive week.

The film, which minted Rs 10.58 crore on Friday and Rs 12.51 crore on Saturday, earned around Rs 13.85 crore on Sunday, taking the first weekend collection of Rs 36.94 crore, which is certainly low for a film that comes with two leading actors. The numbers were shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter.

The film, which is a remake of the Tamil hit also helmed by Pushkar-Gayatri, can pick pace from Wednesday, as reported by Box Office India. However, ‘Vikram Vedha’ has to show great numbers on Monday to stay in the race. The slow start of the film can be attributed to belts like Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, which saw an underwhelming response to the film. 

To say the least, the performance of ‘Vikram Vedha’ on day 3 has certainly been better than Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera (Rs. 10-11 crores) and Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ (Rs. 8.75 crore).

On the other hand, Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan 1’ has collected Rs 202 crore in its first weekend itself, and it is one of the fastest films ever in Tamil cinema to reach that mark, thereby moving past Tamil hits such as Kamal Haasan's ‘Vikram’.

Starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Vikram, Jayam Ravi and Trisha among others, the film has minte Rs 202.87 crore at the worldwide box office. Trade analyst Manobala Vijaybalan shared the worldwide gross figures on Twitter and wrote, “#PonniyinSelvan WW Box Office ENTERS the elite ₹200 cr club in just 3 days. Day 1 – ₹ 78.29 cr Day 2 – ₹ 60.16 cr Day 3 – ₹ 64.42 cr Total – ₹ 202.87 cr.”

The Mani Ratnam film earned Rs 22.51 crore on Day 3, bringing its box-office collection in Tamil Nadu, where the film is made, to Rs 69.71 crore. The Hindi version of ‘Ponniyin Selvan 1’ has been performing well too.

The second part of the film is expected to release in 2023.

