Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth's Engagement, Priyanka-Nick Attend Mannara's Birthday And More

Today is the last Sunday of this month and we are here with the top five headlines that created a buzz in Bollywood this week. From Govinda making a comeback to politics to Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's engagement, have a look at the headlines that grabbed the spotlight in showbiz.
Top 5 Bollywood newsmakers of the week
Parineeti Chopra rubbishes pregnancy rumours
There were reports of Parineeti Chopra's pregnancy when she was spotted at the airport wearing a loose dress and when she was in a kaftan dress at 'Amar Singh Chamkila' trailer launch. Netizens speculated that Parineeti is pregnant with Raghav Chadha. She took to her Instagram handle to shut down the pregnancy rumours. She posted, "Kaftan dress = pregnancy, oversized shirt = pregnancy, Comfy Indian kurta = pregnancy," and added a laughing emoji.
Advertisement
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's engagement
On Thursday, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth announced their engagement on social media. Earlier in the week, reports started doing the rounds that the couple is married but there was no confirmation from them. On March 28, they shared a picture on their Instagram handles where Aditi and Siddharth were flaunting their engagement rings. Siddharth wore a gold band on his ring finger with magenta stones while Aditi wore a diamond ring. Aditi captioned the pic, “He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D."
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Johas attend Mannara Chopra's birthday bash
On Friday night, Priyanka Chopra along with Nick Jonas attended the birthday party of Mannara Chopra, who is the cousin of Priyanka. PeeCee and Nick made a stylish appearance at the party. Mannara turned 33 on March 29. Priyanka looked chic and sexy in an all-white ensemble while Nick was in a printed shirt and yellow pants. Mannara was in a red dress for her birthday party.
Advertisement
Govinda returns to politics
Govinda, on Thursday made a comeback to politics after 14 years. The actor joined Shiv Sena in Mumbai. Govinda, who was the former Congress Lok Sabha MP joined the party in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. In 2004, when he was in Congress, the 'Coolie No. 1' actor emerged as the "giant killer" as he defeated BJP's Ram Naik in the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat.
Ranbir Kapoor to reportedly gift Rs 250 crore bungalow to daughter Raha
Ranbir Kapoor's new home in Bandra is currently under construction. As per a report in Bollywood Life, Ranbir 'will name the bungalow' in his and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha Kapoor's name. The same report claimed that the new bungalow is worth Rs 250 crore and said to be the 'most expensive' celebrity bungalow in Mumbai. The portal quoted a source saying, “Ranbir and Alia are both equally investing their hard-earned money to make their dream house. The house will cost more than Rs 250 crore once it’s all done. And this will become the most expensive bungalow in the Mumbai area compared with Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat and Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa."
If we have missed any other important of Bollywood, do let us know.