Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth's Engagement, Priyanka-Nick Attend Mannara's Birthday And More

Ranbir Kapoor to reportedly gift Rs 250 crore bungalow to daughter Raha

Ranbir Kapoor's new home in Bandra is currently under construction. As per a report in Bollywood Life, Ranbir 'will name the bungalow' in his and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha Kapoor's name. The same report claimed that the new bungalow is worth Rs 250 crore and said to be the 'most expensive' celebrity bungalow in Mumbai. The portal quoted a source saying, “Ranbir and Alia are both equally investing their hard-earned money to make their dream house. The house will cost more than Rs 250 crore once it’s all done. And this will become the most expensive bungalow in the Mumbai area compared with Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat and Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa."