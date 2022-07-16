Bollywood Hasn't Seen Taapsee Pannu's Dance Moves, Says Her College Mate

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu meets her college mate, Angad Singh Ranyal on the sets of 'India's Laughter Champion'. She is coming as a celebrity guest along with Mithali Raj to promote her film, 'Shaabash Mithu'.

Delhi-based comedian Ranyal gave a hilarious performance on the stage. In his act, he showed his struggles with increasing weight ever since he got married. He talked about how he has tried buying a fitness watch, joined a gym, and tried dieting but all in vain.



His performance stunned the judges, Archana Puran Singh and Shekhar Suman and Pannu too.



The actress commented, "I know we were not in the same class, but I would have befriended you in college had I known you're so hilarious. I've never seen you talk this much"



Sharing a friendly banter, Ranyal said, "I also have never seen you act in college. I think it's our college's speciality that people discover their talent after leaving it."



On asking which college they belong to, the actress refused to say, "I won't name it as I still get invited as a chief guest there sometimes."



To which Ranyal replied: "I don't even get called for that."



Both talked about their early days in college and Pannu being an amazing dancer.



Ranyal added, "Bollywood has missed how great of a dancer she is. She used to perform artsy acts back then, which we didn't understand but she would end up getting the first prize every time."



'India's Laughter Champion' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

[With Inputs From IANS]