'You Complete Me': Bobby Deol Wishes His 'Jaan' Tania On Their Wedding Anniversary

To wish his better half Tania on their wedding anniversary, Bobby Deol penned a heartfelt post.

Instagram
Bobby Deol wishes wife Tania on wedding anniversary Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Bobby Deol and his wife Tania Deol are celebrating 28 years of marital bliss today, May 31. To wish his better half on their wedding anniversary, Bobby penned a heartfelt post.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Bobby Deol shared an adorable picture of himself with his wife Tania alongside the post. The 'Animal' actor was seen in an all-black ensemble and wore a leather jacket over it. On the other hand, Tania wore a grey co-ord set with a furry jacket. She also carried a stylish neon green bag. Bobby was adorably resting his head on Tania's shoulder as they posed for the pic.

Have a look at Bobby Deol's anniversary post for Tania.

As soon as Bobby dropped the post, celebs extended their wishes to the couple. Anurag Kashyap called them 'Cuties'' and added red heart emojis, Preity Zinta wrote, ''Happy Anniversary Bob & @taniadeol ❤️❤️ Loads of love always ❤️❤️''. Twinkle Khanna commented, ''Happy anniversary'' with heart emojis while Farah Khan wrote, "Happy Anniversary you two. May you always be happy in love together forever".

Bobby and Tania tied the knot in 1996. They have two sons- Aryaman Deol and Dharam Deol. Tania is not seen much in public but she sometimes makes appearances with her hubby at movie screenings and other events.

Earlier, in an interview with Zoom, Bobby, while talking about his wife had said that he never stopped her from working, or subdued her, or made her feel less about herself. He also credited Tania as he said that what he is today is all because of his wife.

On the work front, Bobby Deol received love and appreciation for his stellar act in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal', where he played a mute villain. The movie starred Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor in key roles. Next, he has the Tamil film 'Kanguva' where he is sharing screen space with Suriya.

