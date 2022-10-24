Binaiferr Kohli On Celebrating Covid-Free Diwali: Covid Had Taken A Lot Of Toll On All Our Mental Balance

Ace TV producer Binaiferr Kohli, who has been producing shows like ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ and ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’, shares her Diwali plans with us.

Speaking about it she says, "Diwali is a festival which is celebrated with great joy. We celebrate all festivals with great enthusiasm. This time, since we are pandemic free, celebrations will be different. We can have a few people over and go to people’s houses.”

Speaking about Diwali rituals she adds, "I follow all the rituals of Diwali, Dhanteras, Kali Chaudas and others. On Kali Chaudas I make a swatisk on the main door and Laxmi Ji's feet on Dhanteras. We make Rangoli and decorate the house with garlands and flowers. We buy new clothes for children and people whom we know. On Diwali we share meals and mithais with my co-workers. They are my working family.”

Talking of her fondest memory of Diwali, she says, “My memories are of lighting crackers and colourful lanterns and diyas. Our house used to be all lit up and there used to be lots of celebrations.”

On asking about her Diwali attire this year she says, "I am planning to wear a nice cotton colourful salwar kameez that is classy and an understated love. My diet goes for a toss everyday. I love eating sweets. I wish everyone a very healthy and happy Diwali. With great happiness may all your problems be slaughtered and may you have new found happiness and joy. Covid has taken a lot of toll on all our mental balance as we were phased out in those times. I hope everything is fabulous for everyone this Diwali.”

For the unversed, Sanjay Kohli and Binaiferr Kohli are a power couple of the TV industry and Sanjay Kohli is often called the King of comedy.