Kim Seon-ho and Moon Ga-young charmed the audience when they starred in JTBC's ‘Welcome to Waikiki 2’ in 2019. Their chemistry continued when Kim Seon-ho made a special appearance in Moon Ga-young's drama ‘Find Me in Your Memory’ in 2020. The couple was seen again in 2021 when they were chosen as the new faces of the eco-friendly outdoor lifestyle brand, nau. This music video will show their impeccable chemistry once again.