BIGBANG's Daesung Announces His Solo Comeback, Kim Seon-ho And Moon Ga-young To Star In His Music Video

BIGBANG's Daesung is set to make his solo comeback soon. The singer shared important updates about his upcoming song on Instagram.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
February 23, 2024

Daesung, Kim Seon-ho and Moon Ga-young Photo: Instagram
BIGBANG’s Daesung has a surprise for his fans. The singer is gearing up to return as a solo artist. His agency confirmed the news on Friday and also shared another additional surprise that has left fans ecstatic.

Daesung’s agency R&D Company announced the singer’s plans. In a statement, the agency announced, “Daesung will be dropping a new album early next month. Kim Seon-ho and Moon Ga-young will be starring in the music video.” Reports reveal that the two actors have finished filming the music video.

Daesung confirmed the news on his Instagram. He shared a poster of the music video. Titled ‘Falling Slowly’, the poster shows Kim Seon-ho and Moon Ga-young staring intently at the camera with one hand on their faces. Take a look at the announcement by Daesung here.

Fans are excited to see what this trio has in store for them. Reacting to the announcement, one fan said, “Thanks for keeping your promise. We’ll support you secara ugal ugalan.” A second fan wrote, “Finally after being your fan for 12 years. This time has come. A solo album. Can’t waaaait.” A third fan commented, “OMG I’m so excited Congratulations Daesung.”

Kim Seon-ho and Moon Ga-young charmed the audience when they starred in JTBC's ‘Welcome to Waikiki 2’ in 2019. Their chemistry continued when Kim Seon-ho made a special appearance in Moon Ga-young's drama ‘Find Me in Your Memory’ in 2020. The couple was seen again in 2021 when they were chosen as the new faces of the eco-friendly outdoor lifestyle brand, nau. This music video will show their impeccable chemistry once again.

On the work front, Daesung is scheduled to meet his fans during the "D’s ROAD in SEOUL" fan meeting that is scheduled to be held on March 16 and 17.

