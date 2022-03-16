Wednesday, Mar 16, 2022
Bharti Singh Reveals She Didn’t Know She Was Pregnant For 2.5 Months

Comedienne Bharti Singh has told in a recent interview said that because she was fat, she didn't realise that she was pregnant for a few months at the start.

Updated: 16 Mar 2022 4:05 pm

Comedienne Bharti Singh and her writer husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are expecting their first baby together. The couple made the announcement through a special vlog on their YouTube channel a few months ago. The couple's baby will be born in the first week of April

In a recent interview, the comedienne revealed all about how she first got to know about her pregnancy. She said that she did not even realise that she was pregnant for 2.5 months due to her weight.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, she said, “When I got pregnant, for two and a half months, I did not even realise it. Mote logon ka pata nahi chalta (Fat people don't realise). I am eating, shooting, running around, dancing on ‘Dance Deewane’. Then I thought let's just check it once. When I did, I put the test down and came outside. When I went back to it and saw the two lines, I told Harsh about it. So that was a surprise for us. We did not plan that this is the right time to have a baby.”

Limbachiyaa said that they would have been okay with it if the baby arrived two years before or two years later even.

In a previous interview with Times Of India, the comedienne had revealed how her husband takes care of her. She had said, “Harsh is like my nurse, he heats the water and presses my back when it pains. At night I get these unusual cravings for channa bhatura or dairy products like paneer and Harsh is then busy checking food apps, which will deliver such food items home. I have never been fond of paneer or milk but I feel all those cravings in the middle of the night.”

The couple is currently hosting the talent reality show ‘Hunarbaaz’. They also recently launched the third season of their own celebrity adventure show ‘The Khatra Khatra Show’. The comedy game series, which is hosted by the couple, streams on Voot and Colors, and has a massive social media fan following.

