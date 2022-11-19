Saturday, Nov 19, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Bharti Singh Is A Fan Of Asha Bhosle

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle called herself a big fan of ace comedian Bharti Singh and she also appreciated her talent and work on the stage of a singing reality show.

Bharti Singh, husband to participate in Bigg Boss 12
Bharti Singh, husband to participate in Bigg Boss 12 Agencies

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Nov 2022 3:43 pm

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle called herself a big fan of ace comedian Bharti Singh and she also appreciated her talent and work on the stage of a singing reality show. 

Asha, who has sung a number of melodious tracks including 'Parde Mein Rehne Do' from the 1968 film 'Shikar', 'Dum Maro Dum' from the 1972 film 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna', 'Piya Tu Ab To Aaja' from 'Caravan' and more, appreciated Bharti for her comic acts and how she makes others laugh.

Asha said: "I am a big fan of yours, and trust me when I say this because I have never lied in my whole life. I have seen your work and your talent from the start, the way you have maintained and carried yourself throughout your journey is commendable. Whenever I have seen you on any show, I have always laughed at your jokes. You're a very nice person."

The 89-year-old singer is appearing on the show as a celebrity guest and the contestants performed her hit tracks. She shared a few memories from her life and career.

The singing reality show is judged by Shankar Mahadevan, Anu Malik, and Neeti Mohan and hosted by Bharti Singh. 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l' airs on Zee TV.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bharti Singh Asha Bhosle
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

What Is Narco Test? Why Shraddha Walker Murder Accused Aaftab Poonawala Has To Undergo It?

What Is Narco Test? Why Shraddha Walker Murder Accused Aaftab Poonawala Has To Undergo It?

Trivendra Singh Rawat Meets BJP Chief J P Nadda Over Critical Remarks On Smart City Project: Sources

Trivendra Singh Rawat Meets BJP Chief J P Nadda Over Critical Remarks On Smart City Project: Sources