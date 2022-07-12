Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022
Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa Share Adorable Pictures Of Their Son

Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa have shared adorable pictures of their son, Laksh on their Instagram handle. The couple have finally introduced him to their fans and friends.

Updated: 12 Jul 2022 8:17 pm

Both Bharti and Haarsh have posted a series of pictures in which Bharti was seen holding her baby in her arms and in the other Haarsh was seen kissing him on his forehead.

While another one looks beautiful with both the parents looking at his face while his eyes are closed.

She captioned it with a heart emoji: "miliye humare bete LAKSH se (meet our son Laksh) Ganpati bappa moriya"


After this many of their fans and industry friends have shared their best wishes and blessings for the baby.

Karan Kundrra commented with a heart emoji. Neha Kakkar wrote: "Awww..Pyara Laksh!!"

Rubina Dilaik also mentioned: "Aaaww.. adorable"

Bharti and Haarsh got married in December 2017 and their baby was born on April 3, 2022.

[With Inputs From IANS]

