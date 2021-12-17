Bharti Singh On Her Pregnancy: Haarsh Limbachiyaa Has Been Pampering And Taking Extra Care Of Me

Comedienne Bharti Singh recently revealed that she is expecting her first child. She and her husband, screenwriter Haarsh Limbachiyaa, are ecstatic to be expecting their first child.

For her friends, fans and well-wishers, the comedienne took to social media to share her exciting news. Have a look if you haven't already!

That's not it, she even vlogged her pregnancy reveal video and surprised everyone with the good news!. The video features in the couple's new YouTube channel called 'LOL- Life Of Limbachiyaas'.

Singh recently revealed that she is five months pregnant and expecting their baby in April. Their families, she said, didn't want her to talk about it until she'd been gone for four months. In fact, she told them about it after she'd been gone for three months.

When she told her husband Limbachiyaa about the news, she said he was in tears because he adores children to no bounds. She joshingly states “Mere se zyada iss bachhe ki maa Haarsh hai. (More than me, Haarsh is rightly the mother of this baby). He is very excited about the new phase. I am experiencing severe mood swings and morning sickness, but Haarsh has been pampering and taking extra care of me through it all. It’s a beautiful and challenging phase.”

The couple will be hosting the upcoming reality talent show 'Hunarbaaz- Desh Ki Shaan' which will air on Colors TV January 2022 onwards.

Singh signs off with a note of contentment and states “I am glad that we are working during my pregnancy. I want to work till the ninth month of my pregnancy. Hamaara bachcha bhi hamaari mehnat mehsoos kar raha hai (Our baby is also witnessing our hardwork) and I hope the child grows up to become as hard-working as us. I hope and pray that bachcha apne papa ki tarah mehnati nikle ( I hope and pray that the baby turns out to be hardworking like his father). Haarsh has started putting more hours into work. We want to do as much work as possible before the baby is born so that we get ample time to spend with our bundle of joy.”