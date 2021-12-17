Advertisement
Friday, Dec 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Bharti Singh On Her Pregnancy: Haarsh Limbachiyaa Has Been Pampering And Taking Extra Care Of Me

Comedienne and actress Bharti Singh revealed in an interview with Bombay Times about the challenging yet beautiful phase of her pregnancy and how her husband, screenwriter Haarsh Limbachiyaa pampers the mother-to-be. Have a look.

Bharti Singh On Her Pregnancy: Haarsh Limbachiyaa Has Been Pampering And Taking Extra Care Of Me
Screenwriter Haarsh Limbachiyaa and comedienne Bharti Singh.

Trending

Bharti Singh On Her Pregnancy: Haarsh Limbachiyaa Has Been Pampering And Taking Extra Care Of Me
outlookindia.com
2021-12-17T18:32:12+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 17 Dec 2021, Updated: 17 Dec 2021 6:32 pm

Comedienne Bharti Singh recently revealed that she is expecting her first child. She and her husband, screenwriter Haarsh Limbachiyaa, are ecstatic to be expecting their first child.

For her friends, fans and well-wishers,  the comedienne took to social media to share her exciting news. Have a look if you haven't already!

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen)

That's not it, she even vlogged her pregnancy reveal video and surprised everyone with the good news!. The video features in the couple's new YouTube channel called 'LOL- Life Of Limbachiyaas'. 

Singh recently revealed that she is five months pregnant and expecting their baby in April. Their families, she said, didn't want her to talk about it until she'd been gone for four months. In fact, she told them about it after she'd been gone for three months.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

When she told her husband Limbachiyaa about the news, she said he was in tears because he adores children to no bounds. She joshingly states “Mere se zyada iss bachhe ki maa Haarsh hai. (More than me, Haarsh is rightly the mother of this baby). He is very excited about the new phase. I am experiencing severe mood swings and morning sickness, but Haarsh has been pampering and taking extra care of me through it all. It’s a beautiful and challenging phase.”

The couple will be hosting the upcoming reality talent show 'Hunarbaaz- Desh Ki Shaan' which will air on Colors TV January 2022 onwards. 

Singh signs off with a note of contentment and states “I am glad that we are working during my pregnancy. I want to work till the ninth month of my pregnancy. Hamaara bachcha bhi hamaari mehnat mehsoos kar raha hai (Our baby is also witnessing our hardwork) and I hope the child grows up to become as hard-working as us. I hope and pray that bachcha apne papa ki tarah mehnati nikle ( I hope and pray that the baby turns out to be hardworking like his father). Haarsh has started putting more hours into work. We want to do as much work as possible before the baby is born so that we get ample time to spend with our bundle of joy.”

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Bharti Singh Haarsh Limbachiyaa Mumbai India Comedy TV Reality Shows Pregnancy Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Watch: Varun Dhawan's Adorable Kiss To Wife Natasha Dalal

Watch: Varun Dhawan's Adorable Kiss To Wife Natasha Dalal

'HIT 2': Nani Reveals Why Adivi Sesh Is The Perfect Choice For The Film

Dia Mirza Pays Tribute To Late Casting Director Seher Aly Latif: She Was Always Full Of Hope

'Spider-Man: No Way Home's Willem Dafoe Unveils Why He Agreed To Return As Green Goblin

Watch: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Starrer '83' Receives Standing Ovation At Red Sea Film Fest In Jeddah

'How I Met Your Father' Trailer Receives Backlash On Social Media, HIMYM Fans Call It Cringey

'The Matrix Resurrections': Keanu Reeves And Carrie-Anne Moss Jumped Off A 46-Storey Building 19 Times

Steve Harvey Slammed For Asking Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu To Do A Cat Impression

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Typhoon Rai

Typhoon Rai

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Katrina Kaif Makes Halwa For Vicky Kaushal And Her In-Laws; Exclaims, 'Maine Banaya'

Katrina Kaif Makes Halwa For Vicky Kaushal And Her In-Laws; Exclaims, 'Maine Banaya'

Prabhas Gifts Rado Watches To Team Members Of 'Adipurush'

Prabhas Gifts Rado Watches To Team Members Of 'Adipurush'

Neha Bhasin Needed Therapy And Anti Depressants After Bigg Boss OTT

Neha Bhasin Needed Therapy And Anti Depressants After Bigg Boss OTT

'Pushpa: The Rise': Hindi Version Of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Faces Censorship Trouble

'Pushpa: The Rise': Hindi Version Of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Faces Censorship Trouble

Read More from Outlook

A 'Deaf Cafe' In Jharkhand Is Brewing Inclusion In A Teapot

A 'Deaf Cafe' In Jharkhand Is Brewing Inclusion In A Teapot

Rakhi Bose / 'La Gravitea' In Jamshedpur is run by a team of deaf amd mute chefs and servers who have found a new lease on life inside a hot cup of tea.

Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress Formally Announces Alliance With BJP

Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress Formally Announces Alliance With BJP

Harish Manav / Right ahead of the Punjab Assembly Polls 2022, Captain Amarinder Singh formally announced a seat adjustment with the BJP. BJP’s Punjab election in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also confirmed it.

ACT 2021: Harmanpreet Hits Brace As IND Beat PAK 3-1

ACT 2021: Harmanpreet Hits Brace As IND Beat PAK 3-1

Jayanta Oinam / Three-time Asian Champions Trophy Hockey champions India virtually sealed a semis spot with a clinical 3-1 win over Pakistan.

Nowhere To Hide, Mr CM: Poverty Data Proves Nitish Kumar’s Policy Failure

Nowhere To Hide, Mr CM: Poverty Data Proves Nitish Kumar’s Policy Failure

Manoj Kumar Jha / In what direction is Bihar’s double-engine train moving? While the Niti Aayog report should have been a matter of collective shame, the Nitish govt invariably looks for a shroud of denial.

Advertisement