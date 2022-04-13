Wednesday, Apr 13, 2022
Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa Reveal Their Newborn Baby Boy's Nick Name

Celebrity couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa put out a vlog recently where they have spoken more about the pregnancy and bringing home their newborn. In the same vlog, they even revealed the nickname for their baby.

Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa Credit: Instagram

Updated: 13 Apr 2022 12:32 pm

Celebrity couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were recently blessed with a baby boy. Singh shared glimpses from their journey of bringing the little one home on their vlog and it also revealed the nickname that they have for their baby. 

In the video, Singh fondly refers to the little one as ‘Gola’. She says, “He is ekdum golu molu (he is absolutely chubby). Limbachiyaa was gymming and then meditating and he told me that he could just see Gola’s face.”



The comedienne also spoke about how before having a baby, the slightest noise would also irritate them. But now, there are times when the two wake up every two hours to feed the little one milk, change his diapers etc.

She says, “Now we have understood how our parents love us unconditionally. It is a beautiful feeling.”

She also added that she wanted a baby girl, but now they have been blessed with a baby boy. “We keep staring at him for hours and are amazed to see his varied expressions,” added Singh.

In fact, she even gave a surprise to her fans by referring to a possible second baby. Talking about her stay at the hospital, she says, “Next time bhi hum yehi ayenge. (we will come here next time as well).”

Limbachiyaa reacted to her statement and said, “Oh next time! Wow! Coming soon guys.” Singh blushed.

