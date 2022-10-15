Bhagyaraj-Starrer 'Super Senior Heroes' Hints At Redefining Superhero Genre

The makers of director Karthik Kumar's upcoming superhero comedy drama 'Super Senior Heroes', which features a host of stars including popular legendary actor and director K. Baghyaraj, have now released a trailer of the film.



Interestingly, the trailer shows that the film, which has been produced by Yoodlee Films, has redefined the superhero genre with a refreshing twist.



Helmed by well-known actor, Karthik Kumar, this is Yoodlee's third Tamil project after successes like 'Abhiyum Anuvum', and 'K.D'.



Interestingly, 'Super Senior Heroes' is all set to premiere on October 16 on Sun TV and features some of the most loved veterans of Tamil cinema.



Saregama India Senior Vice President Siddharth Anand Kumar said: "We are very excited to bring together icons like K. Bhagyaraj, Chinni Jayanth, Manobala, Kavithalaya Krishnan, Ambika, and Pandiarajan in a one-of-a-kind film that makes you realise that true heroism has a lot to do with what lies within.





"Karthik is a multi-talented film and theatre actor, arts entrepreneur, stand-up comic, and someone who is passionate about cinema and he has invested a lot of love and nostalgia in this story. This is our third foray into the Tamil film industry in four years and we want to continue growing our presence here."



The trailer gives a hint about the story arc where K. Bhagyaraj plays a widower who finds a fresh, new purpose in life when his grandson visits him. Already, the trailer is creating a huge buzz by bringing together the senior superheroes of Tamil cinema in all their glory.



Siddharth added: "Superheroes are always portrayed as young and energetic. But this comedy-drama movie shows us as something different which would be equally appealing for the kids and elders."



Director Karthik Kumar said: "I am honoured to join hands with Yoodlee Films and to direct five veteran actors including Bhagyaraj sir and Ambika ma'am in a positive, fun, and feel-good movie. These legends were my superheroes growing up. It was truly a privilege to work with them."