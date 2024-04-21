Art & Entertainment

Beyonce Hops On To Public Transport With Husband Jay-Z On Her Japan Trip

Singer-songwriter Beyonce is enjoying her time in Japan to the fullest.

Beyonce, Jay-Z Photo: Rolling Stone
The 'Cowboy Carter' hitmaker has documented her trip with husband Jay-Z through a series of snapshots shared on her Instagram.

Giving her 319 million followers with a rare glimpse into her private life, Beyonce struck poses in various glamorous outfits, reports 'Mirror.co.uk'.

Sporting a dark-coloured skin-tight catsuit, the 42-year-old turned heads while exploring sightseeing spots, even appearing to use public transportation for an excursion.

According to 'Mirror.co.uk', her initial upload seemed to be taken in the couple's hotel room as they prepared to depart.

In another playful snapshot, Beyonce posed as a cowgirl, mimicking gun fingers while donning a cowgirl hat. She accessorised her fitting ensemble with bold chunky gold jewellery, including earrings and a Chloe name-plated belt.

A video clip seemed to capture the couple strolling through a transportation terminal, accompanied by their security team. They also shared a moment together, sitting side by side on a train, with Beyonce smiling at her husband.

Another clip, likely filmed by Jay-Z, depicted Beyonce gazing out the window at the breathtaking view of Mount Fuji.

The final upload showed a variation of what appeared to be the hotel snapshot, this time with a black and white filter applied.

