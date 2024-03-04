Benny Blanco In Hot Waters With Netizens For 'Disrespecting' Filipino Fast-Food Chain Jollibee, Here's What Happened

A TikTok video where American record producer Benny Blanco reviewed some food items from the popular Filipino chain Jollibee has stirred controversy and backlash online. He mentioned that he had never tasted food from the iconic chain before but mentioned that he has had a “sh*t load of Filipino food” because of his step-mother, who hails from the Philippines.
In the three-minute video posted on TikTok, he sampled various items from the fast-food restaurant, offering his remarks on each of them. Blanco had fried chicken and some “dry a**” adobo rice, describing it to be tasting “like butt.” Upon trying out the spaghetti, he remarked on its smell, comparing it to “vomit” and eventually spitting it out. Blanco also dipped the chicken into pineapple juice, a move that did not sit well with netizens and fans of the food chain. He said, “Don’t go to Jollibee, this sh*t sucks.” However, he was accused of “disrespecting” the establishment.
His video quickly gained viral traction on the internet and garnered strong reactions from netizens, who labeled him a “disgusting person.” One said, “benny blanco needs to be humbled so bad I CANT STAND HIM.” Another said, “i know jollibee here tastes a little different from the one back home but, benny blanco, that’s just so wrong in all levels.” One more said, “No one is forcing you/him to like jollibee. That mad disrespect on food is just evil. People are dying of hunger.” One more chimed in, “Okay he doesn’t like the food, but bro doesn’t have the right to disrespect the food. Someone teach him what’s food etiquette.”
However, the remarks even go as far as commenting on his relationship with Selena Gomez. One user said, “Selena should carefully reconsider her relationship with this man. She deserves someone better than him.” Another stated, “how dare you say that about Jollibee?! Come to the Philippines and see what’s what. Bring Selena over too. Otherwise, Free Selena!”
In an attempt to make amends for the Filipino food taste test, the producer created another TikTok where he sampled Pinoy dishes from the best restaurants in Los Angeles. Trying out the Spicy Chicken Sandwich, he commented, “Not only is this sandwich so good, I completely reverse my opinion of how it sucked.” He also tried various other Filipino dishes in the video, including lumpia, longganisa, chicken inasal, and pansit.