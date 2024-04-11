'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' X Review: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff Starrer Receives Mixed Reactions From Netizens

Outlook India gave 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' 2.5 stars and the review read: ''This tried and tested template of hero/heroes on a mission to take down a villain is nothing new. It is like old wine in a new bottle. Except for Akshay and Tiger's camaraderie, there isn't anything new to offer. If you are a fan of Akshay and Tiger, give it a try or else you have another option to watch in theatres which won't disappoint you.''