'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' X Review: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff Starrer Receives Mixed Reactions From Netizens

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' X Review: The film marks Tiger and Akshay's first collaboration. The action comedy, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as the deadly antagonist.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Photo: Instagram
The much-anticipated movie of the year, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', starring Bollywood's two action heroes - Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, has hit the screens on Eid, April 11. The movie has created a positive buzz ahead of its release. The film marks Tiger and Akshay's first collaboration. The action comedy, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as the deadly antagonist. 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is high on jaw-dropping action scenes. Akki and Tiger, known for performing high-octane stunts, have not disappointed their fans. 

Social media is flooded with reviews of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' by the netizens. While some have lauded the film some are not happy. It has received mixed reactions from the audience, mostly negative.

Have a look at some of the reviews of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' on X here.

Outlook India gave 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' 2.5 stars and the review read: ''This tried and tested template of hero/heroes on a mission to take down a villain is nothing new. It is like old wine in a new bottle. Except for Akshay and Tiger's camaraderie, there isn't anything new to offer. If you are a fan of Akshay and Tiger, give it a try or else you have another option to watch in theatres which won't disappoint you.''

Tiger Shroff-Akshay Kumar in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' - Instagram
'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Movie Review: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff Starrer Is Same Old Wine In A New Bottle

BY Garima Das

Ahead of the film's release, we spoke to a couple of trade experts to know their opinion on the day 1 box office collection of 'BMCM'. Film exhibitor, Akshaye Rathi predicted that 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' may possibly earn around Rs 17-18 crore on day 1 while producer and film business expert, Girish Johar said that the action comedy thriller might anywhere around Rs 10 crore on day 1.

'Maidaan' Vs 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Box Office Prediction - Instagram
'Maidaan' Vs 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan': Trade Experts Predict Who Will Win Box Office Clash Between Ajay Devgn And Akshay Kumar

BY Garima Das

