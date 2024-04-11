'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Movie Review: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff Starrer Is Same Old Wine In A New Bottle

After two years of announcement, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' has finally hit the theatres today (April 11). The film has created all the right buzz and given the figures of advance bookings, it seems to have a promising start at the box office on day 1. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the action drama boasts an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar among others. For all the Akshay and Tiger's fans, it's a great treat for them as they get to see Bollywood's two action heroes sharing the same screen space in the adrenaline-pumping film. Here’s all you need to know about ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.
‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’: Story
‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ has no resemblance to the Amitabh Bachchan-Govinda starrer 1998 with the same name. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are court-martialed Indian soldiers. The former plays Firoz aka Freddy whose nickname is Bade while the latter plays Rakesh aka Rocky whose nickname is Chote. They are called back to rescue a defence weapon, Karan Kavach from a villain named Kabir (Prithviraj Sukumran). The weapon could ultimately destroy India. The villain has hijacked it in the Northern Himalayas and he warns of destroying the country with a terrorist attack. Kabir kidnaps Priya (Sonakshi Sinha) in whose brain top-secret codes of the weapon are stored. Rocky and Firoz get aid from intelligence officer Nisha (Manushi Chhillar) and hacker Pammi (Alaya F). What is the weapon? Why is Kabir on a mission of a terrorist attack? Will Freddy and Rocky succeed in stopping Kabir? This is what the 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' story is about.
‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’: Performances, Script, Direction
The plot is predictable but it's more about the actions. From the trailer, I were pretty sure that 'BMCM' would be high on death-defying stunts and it has aced it in this department. The action comedy has intricately choreographed action sequences by Hollywood action director, Craig Macrae. Rocky and Firoz are seen punching the baddies, jumping over cars and landing smoothly on their feet. Full marks to Akshay and Tiger for their dedication and hard work in performing and pulling off such high-octane action scenes and combats.
Prithviraj as an antagonist tried to do full justice to his role but failed to do so. I was expecting more of him but was let down. His voice modulation and dialogue delivery were to the mark but I feel he could have done better.
In Ali's past films, we have seen women characters getting importance and having screen space as much as the male leads. For example, Katrina Kaif got a whole new identity with her performances in all his movies. Talking about the women characters in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', it's a total disappointment. They don't contribute much to the narrative. Their roles could have been written well providing more screen time for them. Given the movies Ali has directed in the past, like 'Sultan' and Tiger Zinda Hai' among others, 'BMCM' is the weakest of all.
It seems not much effort was given in writing the script. There are several cliches. But the picturesque locations for the action scenes have served as a perfect backdrop for the film. Ali, as a director, has served us nothing new. It's just yet another action entertainer by him. Editing is also a letdown. It could have been a bit crisp to avoid it being a snoozefest.
‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’: Cast & Crew
Director: Ali Abbas Zafar
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha, Ronit Roy
Available In: Theatres
Duration: 164 minutes
‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’: Can Kids Watch It?
Yes
‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ Outlook Verdict
This tried and tested template of hero/heroes on a mission to take down a villain is nothing new. It is like old wine in the new bottle. Except for Akshay and Tiger's camaraderie, there isn't anything new to offer. If you are a fan of Akshay and Tiger, give it a try or else you have another option to watch in theatres which won't disappoint you. I am going with 2.5 stars.