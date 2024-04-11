'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Movie Review: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff Starrer Is Same Old Wine In A New Bottle

‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’: Story

‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ has no resemblance to the Amitabh Bachchan-Govinda starrer 1998 with the same name. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are court-martialed Indian soldiers. The former plays Firoz aka Freddy whose nickname is Bade while the latter plays Rakesh aka Rocky whose nickname is Chote. They are called back to rescue a defence weapon, Karan Kavach from a villain named Kabir (Prithviraj Sukumran). The weapon could ultimately destroy India. The villain has hijacked it in the Northern Himalayas and he warns of destroying the country with a terrorist attack. Kabir kidnaps Priya (Sonakshi Sinha) in whose brain top-secret codes of the weapon are stored. Rocky and Firoz get aid from intelligence officer Nisha (Manushi Chhillar) and hacker Pammi (Alaya F). What is the weapon? Why is Kabir on a mission of a terrorist attack? Will Freddy and Rocky succeed in stopping Kabir? This is what the 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' story is about.