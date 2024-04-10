'Maidaan' Vs 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan': Trade Experts Predict Who Will Win Box Office Clash Between Ajay Devgn And Akshay Kumar

In 2023, the box office witnessed clashes of several mega movies like 'Gadar 2' vs 'OMG 2', and then 'Dunki' vs 'Salaar'. This week, on Eid, April 11, two grand films from two tried-and-tested filmmakers starring two biggest A-listers of Bollywood are clashing at the box office. Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' and Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' are locking horns this Thursday. The genres are different for both, to be successful at the box office. Outlook India spoke to film trade experts to know how this bumper Eid clash will turn out for both films.
When film exhibitor, Akshaye Rathi was asked about the clash, he said ''I don't see it as a clash. Both films are of different genres catering to different audience segments. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is a mass entertainer commercial film while Maidaan is a slightly more evolved sports drama.''
He added, ''We have seen this kind of scenario in the past- Gadar and Lagaan coming together. One was an out-and-out commercial entertainer while the other was an underdog sports drama. Both did fabulously well back then. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan will do fabulously well even now.''
While predicting the day 1 collections of both, Rathi said, ''Maidaan may earn something around Rs 12-13 crore while Bade Miyan Chote Miyan may possibly earn around Rs 17-18 crore on day 1.''
Akshaye also opened up about the shifting of the films' release date. ''April 11 is Eid and a movie coming one day before Eid would have given a sluggish opening. So, that's why both of them have chosen to come on Eid which will be beneficial in the opening day numbers,'' he said.
Producer and film business expert, Girish Johar weighing in on the day 1 box office collections of 'Maidaan' and 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' said, ''Maidaan is partially released on Wednesday which is the paid reviews show and then Thursday. So, paid review shows are obviously more of word of mouth and on Thursday, I hope it should open somewhere around with a double-digit mark to start with. It might be anywhere around Rs 10 crore. The word of mouth and the paid reviews which are happening on Wednesday, can help the movie see a jump further. Rs 10 crore or more than that would be very good for the film.''
On Akshay Kumar starrer, Johar said, ''I think it should open anywhere around Rs 15 crore on Thursday. Friday, Saturday and Sunday are extended weekend, so it's a long holiday which will help in the collections.''
