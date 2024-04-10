'Maidaan' Vs 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan': Trade Experts Predict Who Will Win Box Office Clash Between Ajay Devgn And Akshay Kumar

Producer and film business expert, Girish Johar weighing in on the day 1 box office collections of 'Maidaan' and 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' said, ''Maidaan is partially released on Wednesday which is the paid reviews show and then Thursday. So, paid review shows are obviously more of word of mouth and on Thursday, I hope it should open somewhere around with a double-digit mark to start with. It might be anywhere around Rs 10 crore. The word of mouth and the paid reviews which are happening on Wednesday, can help the movie see a jump further. Rs 10 crore or more than that would be very good for the film.''